ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Noble County, OH

Noble County receives $750K ARC grant to bolster broadband service

By Rick Stillion, The Daily Jeffersonian
The Daily Jeffersonian
The Daily Jeffersonian
 1 day ago

The Appalachian Regional Commission has awarded Noble County a $750,000 grant to bolster broadband access in the county.

"This is big news for Noble County," said Commissioner Brad Peoples.

The Noble County/North Belle Valley broadband project will add 15 miles of fiber-optic network and offer broadband service to 147 households and five businesses, according to a press release from the office of U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-OH.

“By expanding access to broadband internet, we can make it easier for Ohioans to make a living, learn online and keep in touch with loved ones,” said Brown. “Especially now amid the COVID-19 pandemic, connectivity is more important than ever.

"This new investment will help provide diverse opportunities to many in the Noble community,” added Brown.

Total funding for the project will be $1,106,050 including $365,050 in local funds.

"One-half of the local funds will be provided by the service provider who submits the (winning) bid for the project," said Peoples. "That will be written into the bid process. We felt this was the best way to get the most bang for our buck and the best product for our citizens."

Peoples indicated the other half of the local funds ($182,525) will be provided by the county.

"The money was set aside for Noble County because we are listed as a distressed county given our income levels and other factors," said the commissioner. "On our plate is designing the project and then putting it to bid."

The improved service will enable remote learning, telehealth and telework opportunities for Noble County residents. It will also expand economic investment opportunities in parts of the county that have no access to broadband.

Noble County commissioners were responsible for the mapping that made the project possible, which was done through Connected Nation during Phase 1 of the mapping.

Reid Consulting then provided assistance for the more technical Phase 2 of mapping, according to Peoples.

"We chose where to identify this project with an equation that balances home density and the level of service not provided," said Peoples. "The home density gives us a barometer of cost to lay fiber in the ground and determines how good or bad the grant match/ISP investment would be because of distance between households.

"And, obviously how underserved the area is identified it as the best target. The project area for the ARC POWER was the area that made the most sense," added Peoples.

No completion date has been set for the project and delays could impact the project, but Noble County commissioners are excited about the possibilities ahead for residents.

"There are many potential obstacles as product shortages, pricing hikes, and shipping issues have all been very common lately," said Peoples. "But we believe this is a huge step forward in improving the quality of life for our citizens."

The ARC is an economic development agency of the federal government that has the mission to build community capacity and strengthen economic growth in the Appalachian region.

Comments / 0

Related
cbs17

How much is your city or county receiving in NC grant money?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — More than $5 million in state grant money is headed to central North Carolina to help provide housing for people with low to moderate incomes. The state Department of Commerce on Thursday awarded a total of $14.9 million to 21 local governments across North Carolina in the form of community development block grants for neighborhood revitalization.
POLITICS
wilsonpost.com

Wilson County nonprofits receive grants from Community Foundation

The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee has announced $2.66 million in grants to 439 local non-profit organizations – including 17 in Wilson County — as part of the 2021 annual grantmaking process. Human Services (Children & Youth/Women & Men/Seniors/Emergency Needs) received 24 percent of the grants); Arts and...
WILSON COUNTY, TN
Sun-Gazette

County receives $527K grant for local clean water projects

Lycoming County has been selected to receive a $527,391 grant to implement clean water projects in the county to eventually improve the Chesapeake Bay watershed. Conservation district officials, as well as a representative from the Department of Environmental Protection, discussed three projects that grant money that will allow for best management practices that officials say will benefit local watersheds.
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Noble County, OH
Government
City
Belle Valley, OH
County
Noble County, OH
wfxl.com

A Lee County middle school receives a $50,000 STEM grant

Lee County Middle School West Campus received a $50,000 grant Wednesday morning for a STEM classroom makeover from NextEra Energy Resources. STEM, which stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics provides students with a more hands-on experience of learning versus a regular classroom, and allows for students to get ahead on school work.
LEE COUNTY, GA
Augusta Free Press

All Points Broadband receives $95M grant for fiber-to-the-home initiative

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. All Points Broadband has received a grant award of $95.3 million through the Virginia Telecommunication Initiative program. This grant will enable the construction of a regional fiber-to-the-home broadband network to bring internet access to approximately 40,000 unserved locations across the eight-county regional...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sherrod Brown
Junction City Daily Union

Konza Receives FCC Grant to Support Telehealth Services

Konza Prairie Community Health Center was recently awarded grant funding from the Federal Communications Commission to improve healthcare technology and access to care. Konza received $488,176 for connected devices and technology services that will expand telehealth services in the region. Telehealth has become a progressively valuable tool for patients to access care throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Connected devices and improved information technology infrastructure enables Konza providers to treat patients remotely not only for COVID-19, but also for other chronic health conditions as well.
HEALTH
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Allegheny County arts, cultural groups to receive recovery plan grants

Allegheny County nonprofit arts and cultural organizations will get a financial boost to help with post-pandemic recovery, thanks to a $500,000 grant to American Rescue Plan grant to the Greater Pittsburgh Arts Council from the National Endowment for the Arts. The arts council will regrant 90% of the funds to...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
moline.il.us

Broadband service provider search restarted

Moline is restarting its search for a new high speed broadband provider – this time with help from consultants – in order to take a fresh look at the City’s needs and available services. City Council members have sought to ensure that all residents and businesses within the city have access to at least 1 gigabyte fiber service since at least 2019. However, failed negotiations with one company and proposals from other providers that didn’t meet the requirements the City laid out in the RFP it issued in December 2020 have forced staff to hit the reset button on the search.
MOLINE, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Appalachian Region#Service Provider#K Arc#Ohioans#Peoples#Connected Nation#Reid Consulting
Government Technology

Minnesota County OKs $2M Match for Federal Broadband Grant

(TNS) — One week after discussing the potential expansion of fiber-optic broadband throughout Nobles County, commissioners on Thursday authorized spending up to $2 million on the project — if the county is awarded a significant USDA ReConnect grant to support the estimated $21 million project. Lismore Cooperative Telephone...
MINNESOTA STATE
Green Bay Press-Gazette

Study confirms lack of adequate broadband internet service in Door County, looks to next steps

STURGEON BAY - Results of a study and survey commissioned by the Door County Economic Development Corp. on high-speed broadband internet service in the county confirmed what many have long thought — there isn't much broadband available, some areas have little or no internet access at all, and what there is often doesn't offer adequate service.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
Urban Milwaukee

State Offers $100 Million in Broadband Grants

To close out the year Gov. Tony Evers predicted would be the “Year of Broadband Access,” the state’s Public Service Commission opened applications for up to $100 million in grants it wants to award in summer 2022. Evers started 2021 with his declaration during the State of...
POLITICS
Your Radio Place

Senator Portman Hosts Broadband Roundtable at OSU Noble County Office

CALDWELL, OH –On Friday, U.S. Senator Rob Portman (R-OH), was in Noble County, and hosted a roundtable discussion on broadband with area stakeholders at OSU Noble County Office to discuss the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment & Jobs Act. Portman was the lead Republican negotiator of the bipartisan infrastructure legislation that was recently enacted into law.
NOBLE COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Clinton Herald

County analyzing broadband needs

CLINTON — The Clinton County Board of Supervisors continues to contemplate potential use of American Rescue Plan funds for broadband improvements. The Board was presented the preliminary broadband study report and a timeline for the complete report Thursday from SmartSource Consulting owner Curtis Dean, Kielkopf Advisory Services President Todd Kielkopf and Ken Demlow of HR Green.
CLINTON COUNTY, IA
DeSoto Times Today

Public Service Commissioner brings county, Internet providers together to discuss expanding broadband

When DeSoto County completed its analysis over the summer to determine whether residents had access to high-speed broadband Internet service, they discovered that over 5,000 households or about 14,200 residents lacked service. To put that into perspective, if those 14,200 residents without broadband formed their own county, it would be...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
The Daily Jeffersonian

The Daily Jeffersonian

185
Followers
102
Post
30K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Cambridge, OH from The Daily Jeffersonian.

 http://daily-jeff.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy