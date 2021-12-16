ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monster Bull Move On the Way? – Bad News For Wednesday, Dec 15th

By Kelly Hubbard
badcryptopodcast.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMonster Bull Move On the Way? – Bad News For Wednesday, Dec 15th. Bitcoin lingers below $50,000 again and people are beginning to question if we have seen the highs for this cycle. Kraken CEO says Bitcoin is a solid buy below $40,000. Elon Musk is Time Magazine’s Person of the...

badcryptopodcast.com

Benzinga

This Knockoff Coin is Up 492% Today Even As Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Slump

Some of the Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) knockoffs are seeing strong gains as of Thursday night even as both Dogecoin and Shiba Inu fell. What Happened: Clifford Inu (CRYPTO: CLIFF) is up 492.09% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.00001702 at press time. The coin has surged 505.9% against Bitcoin and also gained 502.1% against Ethereum.
investing.com

Crypto Flipsider News – Market Rally After Fed, Reddit Prepares IPO, Shiba European Exchange, Dogecoin Gets First NFT, Binance Indonesian Exchange, Tether Faces Another Lawsuit

Markets Rally After the Fed Meeting, Bears May Have a Short-Term Control. Reddit Files Confidentially with the SEC To Go Public. Shiba to List in European Exchange, First NFT Has Been Created on Dogecoin, Millenials and Gen Z to Gift Crypto, NFT. Binance to Launch Exchange in Indonesia, Kevin Durant...
dailyhodl.com

Overlooked Ethereum Challenger Could Soar 400% This Bull Market Cycle, According to Coin Bureau

The host of crypto channel Coin Bureau is saying that an under-the-radar Ethereum rival is primed for an epic rally before the end of the bull market. In a new video, pseudonymous crypto analyst Guy tells his 1.74 million subscribers that he’s bullish on Near Protocol (NEAR), a blockchain designed for scalability and stability that allows developers to build decentralized applications at low cost, enabling users to manage high-value assets like money or identity.
investing.com

‘Monster bull move’ means whales could secure the next Bitcoin price surge

New findings from on-chain analytics firm CryptoQuant show derivatives investors leading the way when it comes to bullish bets on Bitcoin. ‘Monster bull move’ means whales could secure the next Bitcoin price surge. 3 reasons why Ethereum price can drop below $3K by the end of 2021 By Cointelegraph...
The Independent

Bitcoin price news – live: BTC and Ethereum surge as crypto boss says dollar is ‘going to zero’

Bitcoin (BTC) has seen a slight price rise on Thursday, returning above $49,000 for the first time since the start of the week.Ethereum (ETH) has also experienced a slight resurgence to take it back above $4,000, while other leading cryptocurrencies have benefitted from the buoyant market.Solana (SOL) is up by more than 10 per cent over the last 24 hours, boosting its market cap north of $50 billion.Cardano (ada), Binance Coin (BNB), Ripple (XRP) saw more modest gains of between 3-5 per cent, while dogecoin has managed to consolidate the gains it experienced earlier in the week after Tesla announced it would begin accepting payments in the meme coin.Analysts remain divided over whether the market will see a resurgence before the end of the year, with the most bullish continuing to predict a record-breaking end to 2021.You can find all the latest news, analysis and expert price predictions right here. Read More Bitcoin: Self-proclaimed creator wins right to keep $50B BTC fortune he claims to ownMystery bitcoin ‘whale’ suddenly buys massive amount of cryptocurrency
ambcrypto.com

$100k to $40k – A fortnight away from 2022, the tables are still turning for Bitcoin

What goes up must come down; that’s the rule of the investing game. There’s always the threat of a market correction. Investors need to be savvy about timing their purchases and sales. Well, cryptocurrency is no different. In fact, it’s a much more volatile asset than traditional stocks and even more exemplary of the saying.
