Montana State

Some States Are Vaccinating for COVID Faster Than Others, Here’s How Montana Stacks Up

By Samuel Stebbins
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0dOLxlCh00 With the threat of the Omicron variant looming, the national COVID-19 vaccination effort is as urgent as it ever has been. So far, an estimated 202,246,698 Americans have been fully vaccinated, or 61.8% of the U.S. population.

Some states are proving more effective than others in getting their residents vaccinated. In Montana, 53.2% of the population are fully vaccinated, lower than the U.S. average.

Lower than average vaccination rates in Montana appear to be attributable in part to vaccine hesitancy and resistance among residents. As of Dec. 13, Montana has received about 1,696,800 vaccinations and administered about 81.2% of those doses.

Meanwhile, the virus continues to spread. In total, there have been 193,543 confirmed cases of the virus in Montana as of Dec. 13 -- or 18,219 for every 100,000 people. For context, there have been 15,092 known infections for every 100,000 people nationwide.

All COVID-19 and vaccination data used in this story are current as of Dec. 13, 2021.

These are all the counties in Montana where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Place Share of pop. fully vaccinated Fully vaccinated residents Total COVID-19 cases per 100k people
1 Vermont 75.1% 470,557 8,021
2 Rhode Island 75.1% 793,871 18,934
3 Maine 74.5% 996,613 9,636
4 Connecticut 73.5% 2,625,488 12,208
5 Massachusetts 73.2% 5,052,746 13,966
6 West Virginia 70.4% 1,272,000 16,854
7 New York 70.2% 13,710,974 14,435
8 Maryland 69.3% 4,188,071 9,808
9 New Jersey 69.1% 6,155,943 14,475
10 Washington D.C. 68.3% 467,317 10,001
11 Washington 67.2% 5,067,044 10,469
12 Virginia 66.9% 5,701,592 11,671
13 Oregon 65.9% 2,763,167 9,530
14 New Hampshire 65.8% 892,910 12,760
15 Colorado 65.7% 3,742,501 14,955
16 New Mexico 65.2% 1,365,278 15,669
17 California 64.8% 25,636,045 12,952
18 Minnesota 64.7% 3,628,822 16,970
19 Delaware 63.2% 611,560 16,398
20 Florida 63.0% 13,420,759 17,421
21 Illinois 62.9% 8,019,721 14,734
22 Hawaii 62.2% 883,101 6,031
23 Wisconsin 61.1% 3,551,568 17,499
24 Pennsylvania 60.2% 7,713,075 14,107
25 Nebraska 58.8% 1,135,024 16,635
26 Utah 57.9% 1,830,507 19,277
27 Iowa 57.9% 1,826,618 17,293
28 Arizona 56.8% 4,075,388 18,200
29 Texas 56.5% 16,223,403 15,117
30 Nevada 56.4% 1,711,238 15,733
31 North Carolina 56.1% 5,822,505 15,049
32 South Dakota 56.0% 494,412 19,360
33 Kansas 56.0% 1,629,700 16,563
34 Michigan 55.8% 5,579,829 15,618
35 Alaska 55.1% 406,483 20,006
36 Ohio 54.4% 6,357,434 15,065
37 Kentucky 53.4% 2,385,060 18,086
38 Montana 53.2% 565,258 18,219
39 South Carolina 53.0% 2,693,436 18,246
40 Oklahoma 52.8% 2,080,610 17,215
41 Missouri 52.3% 3,203,679 15,241
42 Indiana 51.8% 3,463,145 17,120
43 North Dakota 51.7% 392,749 21,919
44 Tennessee 50.7% 3,435,645 19,709
45 Arkansas 50.5% 1,521,386 17,797
46 Georgia 50.4% 5,303,027 15,940
47 Louisiana 49.5% 2,304,922 16,639
48 Mississippi 47.4% 1,414,997 17,367
49 Alabama 47.1% 2,299,840 17,415
50 Idaho 46.6% 818,177 17,737
51 Wyoming 46.5% 268,645 19,513

