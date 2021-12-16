A day late, a dollar short: NYC private employer vaccine mandate won’t accomplish much beyond practical and legal headaches

With the formal order for Mayor de Blasio’s private sector vaccine mandate now out , it appears to be even more expansive and harder to enforce than we previously imagined. It would mandate not only private employers with at least one in-person employee make workers get their shots and keep on file evidence of this fact, but also self-employed people, solo practitioners and contractors.

The order does not specify any particular consequences for noncompliance, nor lay out enforcement mechanisms in any detail. It remains very dubious how exactly the city plans to marshal its resources to ensure compliance in the more than 180,000 businesses estimated to be affected, particularly when it already has a difficult time fully enforcing standards like food safety .

More broadly, it’s still not entirely clear what this is supposed to accomplish given that 90% of adult city residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine; if political leaders really want to push that number up further, there are likely better ways to do it than a novel order to private employers that’s going to be tied up in court past when de Blasio’s term ends. They should continue to offer incentives for those receiving the jab. It’s also a fair question why de Blasio would put a mandate on businesses without also, say, making certain public services and benefits contingent on taking this life-saving step, which would reach the unemployed.

And while there are already jab-or-job vaccine requirements for municipal workers, two large groups of public employees are still not subject to such an order: MTA and CUNY staff, who technically work for the state, not the city and interact directly with the public. Wednesday, several MTA board members rightly pushed for just such a rule, without success. Priorities, please: Gov. Hochul, bring these employees to parity with other government workers.

Atop it all, the order could become moot days after it’s enacted when incoming Mayor Eric Adams quite possibly drops it. Mayor de Blasio, this is one shot worth throwing away.