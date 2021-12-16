Saint Anne’s Hospital attains 20th consecutive national patient safety award

FALL RIVER — For the 20th consecutive time, Saint Anne’s Hospital has been awarded an “A” Hospital Safety Grade from The Leapfrog Group for achieving the highest national standards in patient safety.

Saint Anne’s Hospital is one of only 23 hospitals in the United States to be awarded an “A” every grading cycle since 2012. The designation recognizes Saint Anne’s efforts in protecting patients from harm and providing safer health care.

“Receiving our twentieth consecutive ‘A’ safety grade demonstrates that delivering safe patient care at every opportunity is something that is truly engrained in our culture,” said Michael Bushell, president of Saint Anne’s Hospital. “This is a milestone achievement that so few have achieved across the country—only 23 hospitals in the entire U.S. That type of consistency is a direct result of the full commitment to safety shown by every member of our staff at Saint Anne’s.”

“It is an honor to be part of such a longstanding tradition of safe patient care and an amazing group of caregivers,” said Chief Operating Officer/Chief Nursing Officer Carole Billington, BSN, RN, NEA-BC. “Despite all the challenges hospitals have faced over the past year-and-a-half, our staff continues to rise to the occasion for our patients. I am so thankful for our highly skilled, compassionate, and resilient team.”

The Leapfrog Group, an independent national watchdog organization, assigns an “A,” “B,” “C,” “D,” or “F” grade to all general hospitals across the country. The grade uses over 30 measures of safety data including rates of preventable errors, injuries and infections, while also accounting for whether hospitals have systems in place to protect patients from harm. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is the only hospital ratings program based exclusively on hospital prevention of medical errors and harms to patients. The grading system is peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public. Grades are updated twice annually, in the fall and spring.

“Saint Anne’s Hospital has made a clear and consistent effort to protect patients from harm,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “Establishing and maintaining systems that optimize patient safety is especially critical during times of crisis. I am grateful to the leadership and workforce of Saint Anne’s for their unwavering dedication to protecting patients.”

To see more details on Saint Anne’s Hospital’s performance and to access hospital safety tips for patients, visit HospitalSafetyGrade.org.

About Saint Anne’s Hospital

Founded by the Dominican Sisters of the Presentation in 1906, Saint Anne’s Hospital in Fall River, Massachusetts, is a full-service, acute care Catholic hospital with 211 beds and satellite locations in Dartmouth, Attleboro, Swansea, New Bedford, and Stoughton, MA.

A member of Steward Health Care, Saint Anne’s provides nationally recognized patient- and family-centered inpatient care and outpatient clinical services to patients from surrounding Massachusetts and Rhode Island communities. Saint Anne’s key services include the Center for Orthopedic Excellence; bariatric surgery; multiple robotic-assisted surgical capabilities, including orthopedic surgery, spine surgery, and general surgery; Saint Anne’s Hospital Regional Cancer Center; two ambulatory surgery centers; the Center for Pain Management; and inpatient geriatric psychiatry services. In addition to earning the Leapfrog Group’s “Straight A’s” for patient safety since 2012, Saint Anne’s has earned national recognitions for cancer care, spine surgery, bariatric surgery, stroke care, patient experience and safety. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

About Steward Health Care System

Nearly a decade ago, Steward Health Care System emerged as a different kind of health care company designed to usher in a new era of wellness. One that provides our patients better, more proactive care at a sustainable cost, our providers unrivaled coordination of care, and our communities greater prosperity and stability.

As the country’s largest physician-led, tax paying, integrated health care system, our doctors can be certain that we share their interests and those of their patients. Together we are on a mission to revolutionize the way health care is delivered - creating healthier lives, thriving communities and a better world.

Steward is among the nation’s largest and most successful accountable care organizations (ACO), with more than 5,500 providers and 43,000 health care professionals who care for 12.3 million patients a year through a closely integrated network of hospitals, multispecialty medical groups, urgent care centers, skilled nursing facilities and behavioral health centers.

Based in Dallas, Steward currently operates 39 hospitals across Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas and Utah.

About The Leapfrog Group

Founded in 2000 by large employers and other purchasers, The Leapfrog Group is a national nonprofit organization driving a movement for giant leaps forward in the quality and safety of American health care. The flagship Leapfrog Hospital Survey and new Leapfrog Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC) Survey collect and transparently report hospital and ASC performance, empowering purchasers to find the highest-value care and giving consumers the lifesaving information they need to make informed decisions. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, Leapfrog's other main initiative, assigns letter grades to hospitals based on their record of patient safety, helping consumers protect themselves and their families from errors, injuries, accidents, and infections.