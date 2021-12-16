ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metamorphosis Design of Westport to take part in Utopia show in Boston Seaport

By The Herald News
The Herald News
The Herald News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XVAOy_0dOLxQcK00

WESTPORT — Metamorphosis Design of Westport will be at Utopia, an outdoor living and culinary show, at the Flynn Cruiseport at Black Falcon Terminal in Boston’s Seaport neighborhood, from Thursday, March 31 to Sunday, April 3, 2022.

Metamorphosis Design, owned by Michelle and Brian Peay, is a garden and event design company. Together, Michelle and Brian specialize in creating a complete atmosphere in each of their designs.

Utopia will transform Flynn Cruiseport into an immersive experience, with garden spaces, living walls, urban landscaping, interactive culinary demonstrations, seminars on gardening and plants, outdoor entertainment setups and an exhibition from "Tiny House," dedicated to inspiring those interested in designing, building, decorating and living in tiny homes, DPA Communications announced in a press release.

“The passion Shelly [Michelle] and Brian have for their craft is so inspiring,” said Chuck Carberry, show director of Utopia. “We are incredibly lucky they have signed on to create a garden for Utopia. The work they do at Metamorphosis Designs truly represents the type of show we are building; no detail is left unturned in order to present an innovative, detail-oriented showcase.”

Current sponsors include the Massachusetts Horticultural Society, and Country Casual Teak, as well as Bartlett Tree Experts and TinyHouse.com.

For more information about Utopia, and to inquire about sponsorship and vendor opportunities, message the Utopia Instagram account at @utopiaseaport or visit www.utopiaseaport.com.

The Herald News

The Herald News

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Fall River, MA from Fall River Herald News.

 http://heraldnews.com

