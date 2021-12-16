ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Bitcoin Price Retraces to $49,000 after Fed Commentary

Coinspeaker
Coinspeaker
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Bitcoin and the broader crypto market bounce back with the Fed keeping the interest rates unchanged. Bitcoin is currently eyeing a move above $50,000. The significant sell-off pressure on Bitcoin has eased finally. On Wednesday, December 16, the Bitcoin (BTC) price jumped back to $49,000 after the crucial Federal Reserve (Fed)...

www.coinspeaker.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

U.S. oil prices settle at a 3-week high

Oil futures finished higher on Thursday, with U.S. prices settling at their highest in about three weeks. The mood of the market has "shifted because of clarity from the Federal Reserve," said Phil Flynn, senior market analyst at The Price Futures Group. "The market was concerned that the Fed would be too aggressive and now we know where the Fed stands and that rates aren't going to rise tomorrow." Oil traders also seem "less concerned" about potential omicron-related restrictions in Europe, he said. Tensions between Russia and Ukraine are also supportive for oil, as that raises the potential for sanctions on Russia that could disrupt its energy sector, he added. January West Texas Intermediate crude rose $1.51, or 2.1%, to settle at $72.38 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, the highest front-month contract finish since Nov. 24, according to FactSet data.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

S&P 500 closes lower Thursday as investors weigh moves by central banks

U.S. stocks closed lower Thursday as investors weighed monetary moves by global central banks and fresh economic data. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.1% to around 35,897.64, while the S&P 500 fell 0.9% to around 4,668.67, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.5% to about 15,180.43, according to preliminary data from FactSet. In a surprising decision Thursday, the Bank of England became the first major central bank to lift interest rates since the pandemic began, raising its benchmark to 0.25% from 0.10%. The Federal Reserve on Wednesday announced that it would speed up tapering of its monthly asset purchases, opening the door to potential rate hikes next year. In economic data, U.S. unemployment benefits climbed by 18,000 in mid-December to 206,000, although the level remains relatively low, with claims falling last week to the lowest level since 1969.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cardano
Benzinga

Why Bitcoin-Related And Ethereum-Related Stock Coinbase Is Falling

Shares of several companies in the broader tech sector, including Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN), are trading lower as investors weigh Wednesday's Fed announcements and assess tapering outlook. Expected rate hikes for 2022 which could weigh on tech and growth stocks. Coinbase shares are also trading lower amid overall market weakness...
STOCKS
kitco.com

Gold, silver sharply up as USDX sinks, oil rallies, bond yields stable

Welcome to Kitco News' 2022 outlook series. The new year will be filled with uncertainty as the Federal Reserve looks to pivot and tighten its monetary policies. At the same time, the inflation threat continues to grow, which means real rates will remain in low to negative territory. Stay tuned to Kitco News to learn from the experts on how to navigate turbulent financial markets in 2022.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interest Rates#Bitcoin Price Retraces#Btc#The Federal Reserve#The Us Central Bank#Indexdjx#Dji#Indexsp#Inx#Fed
BBC

Federal Reserve to withdraw stimulus more quickly

The Federal Reserve will cut back its stimulus programme more quickly than planned, as it ratchets up its response to rising inflation. The US central bank had already announced it was tapering off the monthly support, introduced to bolster the economy during the pandemic. But on Wednesday officials said the...
BUSINESS
Street.Com

Dollar Will Hit Zero With Bitcoin Below $40K In 2022, Crypto CEO Says

Predictions for 2022 are coming in fast. The chief executive of crypto exchange Kraken says the dollar is going to crash and bitcoin will see its price fall dramatically in 2022. As part of that tumult, Jesse Powell urged investors this week to prepay healthcare and tuition expenses and take...
CURRENCIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Ethereum
cryptopolitan.com

Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC retraces further, ready to move below $46,000?

Bitcoin price analysis is bearish today. BTC/USD saw further upside tested yesterday. Selling pressure has slowly returned. Bitcoin price analysis is bearish today as we expect the current consolidation around $49,000 to end with another swing lower high set. Therefore, BTC/USD should continue even lower later today, with the $46,000 support likely broken by the end of the week.
MARKETS
Benzinga

'Coinbase, You're Drunk:' How Users Reacted After Finding Out Their Crypto Portfolio Was Worth Billions Of Dollars Out Of Nowhere

Investors in Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and other cryptocurrencies — who were made substantially wealthier, on paper, for some time on Tuesday after cryptocurrency prices went haywire on the biggest cryptocurrency websites — have mostly reacted hilariously to the episode on Twitter. What Happened: Some of the cryptocurrency investors...
MARKETS
CNBC

Gold prices set for best week in five after Fed decision

Spot gold was flat at $1,797.47 per ounce, as of 0042 GMT. U.S. gold futures edged up 0.1% to $1,799.80. Gold prices were flat on Friday, but on track for their best week since mid-November as the dollar weakened after the U.S. Federal Reserve decided to withdraw its pandemic-era stimulus, making bullion cheaper for holders of other currencies.
MARKETS
FOXBusiness

Bitcoin prices hovers around $47,000

Bitcoin pulled back early Friday after jumping above the $49,000 level on Wednesday when the Fed decided to speed up stimulus withdrawal. John Warren, the multimillionaire businessman who ran for governor in South Carolina and forced Gov. Henry McMaster into a GOP runoff, has been mining bitcoins while leaving the door open for a return to politics.
MARKETS
Reuters

Wall St ends higher; Fed to end bond purchases in March

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Wall Street ended sharply higher on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve said it would end its pandemic-era bond purchases in March as it exits from policies enacted at the start of the health crisis. Following its two-day policy meeting, the Fed signaled its inflation target has...
STOCKS
u.today

This Whale Indicator Suggests Bitcoin Price Might Rally Just as in September

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
Coinspeaker

Coinspeaker

1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
77K+
Views
ABOUT

CoinSpeaker’s coverage spans every aspect of Finance, Stocks, Technologies, FinTech, Blockchain, Cryptocurrencies, Payments and Commerce spheres. We're featuring a mix of regular News, Tech Wraps, daily and weekly Market Updates, expert interviews and much more, always striving to deliver the core story in a simple and to-the-point factual style.

 https://www.coinspeaker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy