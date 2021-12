Toyota just showed a huge number of concept cars as a preview of what it has planned for the future through 2030. Naturally, Lexus is a significant part of that, and it had its own group of vehicles to show including the production RZ 450e. Not only that, the company announced it would have a full line of electric cars with the goal of having all of its sales in North America, Europe and China be electric. By 2035, Lexus will only sell electric cars.

CARS ・ 3 DAYS AGO