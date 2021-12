IPensions Group has acquired the Forthplus Pensions book of business with its 2,500-plus members. It said in a statement that the acquisition of the Edinburgh-based SIPP provider and administrator with assets under management of around £500m "enables customers who include UK expats to transfer to a company with over two decades of experience in UK and international pensions and a commitment to the highest standards of personable service in the pensions market".

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO