Wisconsin Department of Justice investigating after police shoot man in Beloit

By Channel3000_Web_Staff
 1 day ago
BELOIT, Wis. The Wisconsin Department of Justice is investigating after police in Beloit shot a man Wednesday evening.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation, the shooting happened just before 8 p.m. near Prairie Avenue and Copeland Avenue in the city of Beloit.

A release from the DOJ said police were investigating a crash when a man walked up to a sergeant and attempted to take their firearm.

The sergeant told investigators that’s when they fired their gun at the man, hitting them.

The man was taken to the hospital, but authorities have not released information on the man’s condition.

The officer was not injured during the incident.

According to the release, the officer was placed on administrative assignment, per the department’s policy.

DCI is leading the investigation and is being assisted by Wisconsin State Patrol and the Wisconsin State Crime Lab.

After the investigation is completed, DCI will let the Rock County District Attorney decide if charges need to be filed.

