Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden joined a slew of players in the NBA’s health and safety protocols on Tuesday. These developments placed their respective teams in an uneasy position as their laundry list of roster woes became more concerning. The Bucks, already without Brook Lopez for an undetermined amount of time, are on their toes due to Khris Middleton’s injury. Meanwhile, the Nets have almost half of their roster on the shelf due to COVID-19 concerns.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO