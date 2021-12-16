ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dave Eggers: “The Every” (Part 2)

By Hosted by Michael Silverblatt
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDave Eggers further discusses his new book, “The Every.” He wants to entertain himself and the reader, and point out the ludicrousness of how we live. He speaks about the thoughts and feelings his book explores; how our time appears to him. He laughs out loud and feels terrified by tech...

