Society

Giving thanks this Christmas season

By Don Kleinsmith
 1 day ago
"Thank you" this Christmas season …

  • To shoppers who express a personal and sincere thank you to the sales person, such as, “Thank you for being so pleasant during this busy time.”
  • To those who include some news in their Christmas cards and particularly those we haven’t heard from in a year.
  • To those who encourage the TV networks to show more of the college marching bands performing during halftime at football games.
  • To the companies and organizations that provide a live voice to answer initial telephone calls.
  • To those who use a word other than the frequently used “great” as in “have a great day” or in describing an achievement.
  • To TV networks for replays of penalties and close plays in football.
  • To companies and organizations that extend written appreciation for donations by including the donor’s name in the salutation, how the gift will be used and possibly a few thoughtful hand-written words near the signature. (This type of personalized letter has encouraged me to want to donate again.)
  • To those who express the deepest meaning of Christmas.

Don Kleinsmith is professor emeritus at Adrian College where he has taught for 45 years. He can be reached at 517-263-6357 or kleinsmith968@gmail.com.

