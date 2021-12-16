ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AP Breakthrough Entertainer: Anupam Tripathi

Daily Gate City
 1 day ago

After the global success of Netflix's “Squid Game” and his turn...

Daily Gate City

Surreal estate in British thriller 'The Girl Before'

Who would live in a house like this? Actors Gugu Mbatha-Raw and David Oyelowo from new thriller series "The Girl Before" discuss filming in a minimalist house with a mind of its own. (Dec. 15) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story...
TV SERIES
Footwear News

Christina Aguilera Performs in Plunging Rhinestone Jacket, Latex Pants & Clear Pyramid Heels at Latin Grammys

Taking to the stage last night, Christina Aguilera made a daring appearance at the Latin Grammy Awards 2021 Person of the Year Gala honoring Ruben Blades in Las Vegas. The 40-year-old “Genie in a Bottle” hitmaker performed at the event wearing a plunging black suit-style jacket featuring a red rhinestone scalloped trim around the décolletage and skintight black latex pants, which gave way to black leather booties. Boasting bold transparent, pyramid-shaped heels, the pointy-toe ankle-length style was all business in the front and party in the back. Adding to her glamorous look, the “Burlesque” actress also showed off waist-length platinum blond hair and black fishnet gloves for the occasion. Discussing her iconic early aughts style with InStyle recently, Aguilera shared, “I was never afraid to be myself and to express myself the way I really felt as an artist, and so it’s awesome to see a new generation enjoy the fashion.” Shop black leather boots below. To Buy: Steve Madden Halena Leather Pointed Toe Stiletto Booties, $130; zappos.com To Buy: Zara High-Heel Leather Ankle Boot, $129; zara.com To Buy: Charles David Lupo Bootie, $160; dsw.com Scroll through to check out some of Christina Aguilera’s boldest looks over the years.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Chloe Bailey’s Risky High-Slit Dress Perfectly Showed Off Her Jimmy Choo Pumps With Diamond Chains at American Music Awards

You can always depend on Chloe Bailey to bring the heat to a red carpet. The “Have Mercy” singer arrived tonight at the 2021 American Music Awards wearing a black velvet gown complete with cutouts and a thigh-high slit by Monsoori. Bailey’s Monsoori dress was fitting for the occasion as she has been making a name for herself in the industry and fashion world. Since going solo, she has been experimenting with new silhouettes, designers and colorful locs. She tied her look together with a pair of black Jimmy Choo Romy pumps that featured a stiletto heel and diamond chains on the ankle....
MUSIC
The Independent

Jason Hitch death: Unvaccinated 90 Day Fiancé star dies of Covid aged 45

Former 90 Day Fiancé star Jason Hitch has died of Covid-19 complications. He was 45 years old. The reality TV star was unvaccinated and died in a Florida hospital, where his family was by his side during his last moments, his sister Shannon said. She also revealed to TMZ that Hitch had no pre-existing medical conditions.“We are saddened to hear about the passing of Jason Hitch and send our sincere condolences to his family and friends at this time,” TLC said in a statement.Hitch appeared on season 2 of the TLC show in 2014 where he met and later...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Footwear News

Rihanna Goes Sleek in Balenciaga Knife Boots on Shopping Date With A$AP Rocky

While rumors may be swirling that Rihanna is pregnant, the singer-turned-designer hit the streets of NYC with her boyfriend A$AP Rocky last night. The dynamic duo seemed unfazed as they did some shopping in the Big Apple wearing designer duds. Rihanna stepped out in a chic black oversized Martine Rose tracksuit, which she wore with a glossy black quilted coat over top and Balenciaga’s iconic Knife ankle boots. The black sock-inspired booties boast an ultra-sharp pointed toe. The Fenty fashion and beauty mogul also added a pair of square-framed white-rimmed Loewe sunglasses and Miu Miu logo gloves. Meanwhile, A$AP Rocky sported a...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Jennifer Lopez Wows in Sparkling Pink Cutout Dress & Chunky Platform With Maluma for ‘Marry Me’

Photos from 2019 of Jennifer Lopez looking like a real-life beauty queen on a not-so-real red carpet were released yesterday. The images capture the actress in a pretty pink dress filming a scene from the film “Marry Me” with Maluma. Lopez is spotted in a blush pink gown that is draped down to her feet. The frock features a circular cutout at each of her sides and beneath the neckline. The bottom of the fitted dress features a large puffed train that lines the bottom half of the dress and trails behind her. The star seems to have gotten to the monochrome...
CELEBRITIES
Best Life

If You Have This TV Provider, Prepare to Lose 17 Channels Friday

Whether you're getting comfortable on the couch after a long day or looking to catch your favorite team's game, there's nothing quite like being able to unwind in front of the TV. And thanks to new streaming services and technology, it's never been easier to get precisely what you want out of every viewing experience. But if you're a subscriber of one major TV provider, you could be about to lose more than a dozen channels by the end of the week. Read on to see if your must-see shows are affected.
TV & VIDEOS
Footwear News

Miss India Harnaaz Sandhu Wins Miss Universe 2021 in Bejeweled Mermaid Dress & 6-Inch Metallic Heels

There’s new royalty in the Miss Universe world. On Sunday, Miss India, Harnaaz Sandhu, was officially named Miss Universe 2021 in Israel. The international competition hosted by legendary entertainer, Steve Harvey, featured 80 contestants vying for the tiara. A favorite from the beginning, she celebrated the crowning among the final three, including Miss South Africa Lalela Mswane and Miss Paraguay Nadia Ferreira. Harnaaz will move to New York City in the new year to represent the brand and various philanthropic organizations during her reign. When asked about her journey, Sandhu explained that this opportunity is a dream come true as she is very...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Eva Longoria Cozies Up In Cream Sweatsuit & Sleek White Sneakers in Dubai

Eva Longoria is all smiles in her new Instagram photo. The 46-year-old actress and producer shared a beautiful picture of herself and friends, Huda and Mona Kattan on Tuesday. Longoria captioned the shot, “When in Dubai….you must meet up with the girls!! @hudabeauty @monakattan”  View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eva Longoria Baston (@evalongoria) The “Desperate Housewives” alum kept it cozy and cute for a girl’s day out in Dubai. Longoria sported an off-white sweatsuit. Her look included a long-sleeve pullover crewneck and mid-rise joggers that were complete with angle front pockets and elastic cuffs on the end. Opting for minimal...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hypebae

Beyoncé Teases IVY PARK x adidas "HALLS OF IVY" Collection

Beyoncé is giving off prep school-meets-country club vibes in what seems to be her next IVY PARK x adidas drop called “HALLS OF IVY.”. The singer took to social media to tease the upcoming collection along with photos of herself modeling a green bodysuit as well as a plaid blazer. “Welcome to the Halls of Ivy,” reads the posts on Instagram and Twitter followed by a link and hashtags on ways to stay informed.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Talking With Tami

Wardrobe Breakdown: Halle Berry At The People’s Choice Awards

Congrats goes out to Actress and Director Halle Berry! She received the People’s Icon Awards on Tuesday night! The 55-year-old actor said…. “The only reason I have been here for 30 years, still working and doing what I love on my own terms, redefining myself decade after decade is because of all of you. Every single one of you. You allow me to be myself,” she said, thanking her fans.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Eva Longoria Asks If She Nailed Millennial Trends in Boyfriend Jeans With Sneakers & Neon Heels

Eva Longoria was having some fun in her closet, attempting a few millennial fashion trends, today. In a video posted to Instagram, Longoria can be seen trying on a pair of slouchy Frame boyfriend jeans with various shirts and different shoe styles, from sneakers to heels. She captioned the short video “Gen-Z, did I do it right?” With friends in the background, supporting her and adding their input, the “Desperate Housewives” star first puts on some white Nike Air Force 1 Low sneakers before changing into a timeless, retro-inspired pair of white, black and red Air Jordan 1 high-tops. View this...
APPAREL
nowdecatur.com

Beyonce Hits The Town Wearing A $32,000 Gucci Outfit

Beyonce was all sparkles when she hit the town this week for a date night with husband Jay-Z. She was showing off her $13,000 silver blazer with $10,800 matching legwear. She wore diamond hoops, clear-framed shades and carried one of Gucci’s bedazzled clutch purses worth $8,500. The ensemble was topped off with perfectly matched, fingerless gloves.
BEAUTY & FASHION

