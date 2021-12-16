ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Margrete: Queen of the North

movietickets.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe year is 1402. Margrete has achieved what no man has managed before. She has gathered Denmark, Norway and...

movietickets.com

Comments / 0

Related
Stamford Advocate

‘Margrete: Queen of the North’ Review: Trine Dyrholm Plays a Game of Thrones in a Lavish, Stately Historical Drama

The shadow of a certain massively popular fantasy television show looms large over Charlotte Sieling’s “Margrete: Queen of the North,” a glossy period drama that amounts to a what-if expansion on an incident from medieval Scandinavian history. And that’s not necessarily a bad thing — anyone missing their weekly dose of sumptuously recreated George R. R. Martin will have their itch lightly scratched by the courtly power-plays, passageway mutterings and spies-in-the-bedchamber aspects of Sieling’s well-upholstered film, even if dragons and ice zombies are notable by their absence.
MOVIES
thenerdstash.com

BitLife: How to Become King or Queen

In the newest weekend BitLife challenge, the King to Kingpin Challenge, your character must become king and join an organized crime syndicate. Previous challenges such as the King Henry VIII and Red Queen challenges have also tasked players with becoming king or queen. By the end of this guide, you will learn how to become king or queen in BitLife.
VIDEO GAMES
purewow.com

Camilla Parker Bowles Reveals That She & Prince Charles Still Have a ‘Snap in Their Celery’ in Their 70s

Members of the royal family understand all too well that their positions require a lot of traveling. This past week, Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles journeyed to Jordan and Egypt as a part of their Autumn Tour, and the Duchess of Cornwall talked about the excitement of the trip, but also how traveling affects her and Prince Charles now that they're getting older.
CELEBRITIES
arctictoday.com

Greenland’s ‘experiment children’ to seek compensation from Denmark

Six unwitting participants in a 1950s program to that was to turn Greenlandic children into Danish-speaking role models for a nation on the cusp of modernization are seeking financial compensation from the Danish state for what their lawyer says was a complete disregard for their well-being. The six, all of...
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#English#European
iheart.com

Most Expensive City In The World Revealed

Tel Aviv, Israel now ranks as the most expensive city in the world, according to the Economist Intelligence Unit's annual Worldwide Cost of Living report released on Wednesday (December 1) via NBC News. The beachside metropolis moved up four spots from 2020 to edge out Paris and Singapore, both of...
WORLD
Fox News

Italy makes life uncomfortable for unvaccinated people

Italy is making life more uncomfortable for unvaccinated people this holiday season, excluding them from indoor restaurants, theaters and museums starting Monday to reduce the spread of coronavirus and encourage vaccine skeptics to get their shots. Italian police can check whether diners in restaurants or bars have a "super" green...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Norway
Country
Denmark
Country
Sweden
Vice

Hiker on ‘Verge of Death’ Recorded a Final Message

An Israeli hiker fell from a glacier in southern Argentina and lay injured and freezing, almost certain he was going to die. So he began to record his thoughts. In Hebrew, Eitan Shaked, who was hiking alone when he fell, admitted to making a mistake, said that he was in pain and that he was trying to be positive and hope for rescue. Then in English, he addresses those who might find his frozen body and his cellphone.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Napa Valley Register

Can I Travel To Canada From The U.S.?

The Omicron variant is spreading—and countries are quickly reacting with fresh travel restrictions and entry requirements. As of November 30, six cases of the Omicron variant have been confirmed in Canada. U.S. travelers are permitted to travel to Canada for leisure but only if they’re vaccinated. This applies whether you’re entering Canada by land border or air.
TRAVEL
Daily Mail

How did 10% of passengers to Holland from South Africa arrive with Covid when they all had NEGATIVE tests? Alarm as suspected cases of Omicron are reported in Germany, Australia and Czech Republic alongside confirmed UK and Belgium cases

Alarms were today raised after one in ten passengers coming into the Netherlands from South Africa this morning tested positive for Covid and a wave of suspected cases of the new super-mutant variant were spotted in Europe. Around 600 passengers arrived on two planes in Schipol Airport, near Amsterdam, from...
WORLD
Robb Report

Orient Express Is Launching 6 New Luxury Sleeper Trains to Whisk You Around Italy and Beyond

All aboard! There are half a dozen luxurious new sleeper trains ready to make tracks across Italy. The famed, century-old train service Orient Express, which is helmed by French hospitality group Accor, has just announced it’s launching six lavish locomotives in 2023 that will take travelers through the boot-shaped country and beyond. The aptly named La Dolce Vita trains will offer 15 itineraries across Italy and Europe. The 12 scenic routes in Italy will cover 14 of the country’s regions, stopping at a total of 131 cities plus an array iconic destinations, such as the Alps and Tuscany’s Val d’Orcia. What’s more,...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

New Orient Express trains to offer luxury flight-free travel across Europe

Famed luxury train service the Orient Express is making a comeback.In 2023, the La Dolce Vita programme will launch, offering six trains taking in several popular European itineraries spanning 14 regions.Passengers can experience five-star luxury as they travel flight-free onboard the 1960s and 1970s-inspired trains, designed by Dimorestudio.Each train comes with 12 deluxe cabins, 18 suites, one honour suite and a restaurant carriage, where haute cuisine will be served alongside Italian wines.Most journeys start in Italy, taking travellers through the Alps, the countryside or the beaches of southern Italy.There will also be three international itineraries available from Rome to Paris,...
TRAFFIC
Reuters

Nigeria plans reciprocal flights ban on four countries over Omicron

ABUJA, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Nigeria plans to ban flights from Argentina, Britain, Canada and Saudi Arabia from this week in retaliation for being added to those countries' red lists over the detection of the Omicron coronavirus variant last month, the aviation minister said. Several countries have restricted the movement...
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy