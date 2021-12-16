Margrete: Queen of the North

Famed luxury train service the Orient Express is making a comeback.In 2023, the La Dolce Vita programme will launch, offering six trains taking in several popular European itineraries spanning 14 regions.Passengers can experience five-star luxury as they travel flight-free onboard the 1960s and 1970s-inspired trains, designed by Dimorestudio.Each train comes with 12 deluxe cabins, 18 suites, one honour suite and a restaurant carriage, where haute cuisine will be served alongside Italian wines.Most journeys start in Italy, taking travellers through the Alps, the countryside or the beaches of southern Italy.There will also be three international itineraries available from Rome to Paris,...
