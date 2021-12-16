ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Nightmare Alley

movietickets.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen charismatic but down-on-his-luck Stanton Carlisle (Bradley Cooper) endears himself to clairvoyant Zeena (Toni Collette) and her has-been mentalist...

movietickets.com

kcrw.com

Behind the scenes of Nightmare Alley with director Guillermo del Toro

When charismatic but down-on-his-luck Stanton Carlisle (Bradley Cooper) endears himself to clairvoyant Zeena (Toni Collette) and her has-been mentalist husband Pete (David Strathairn) at a traveling carnival, he crafts a golden ticket to success, using this newly acquired knowledge to grift the wealthy elite of 1940s New York society. With the virtuous Molly (Rooney Mara) loyally by his side, Stanton plots to con a dangerous tycoon (Richard Jenkins) with the aid of a mysterious psychiatrist (Cate Blanchett) who might be his most formidable opponent yet. Only in theaters starting December 17th.
MOVIES
soundtrack.net

Hollywood Records Announces 'Nightmare Alley' Soundtrack

The Nightmare Alley Original Motion Picture Soundtrack with music by celebrated composer Nathan Johnson is available today from Hollywood Records. Known for his innovative film scores, Johnson is a multidisciplinary artist, bringing a unique approach to composing and recording that blurs the lines between stage, screen and audio-visual narrative. Nightmare...
MUSIC
ilovetheupperwestside.com

Bradley Cooper + Costars Attend Nightmare Alley Premiere at Lincoln Center

The stars were out at Lincoln Center’s Alice Tully Hall on Wednesday night for the premiere of Nightmare Alley. Oscar-winning director Guillermo del Toro was on hand along with the movie’s stars – Bradley Cooper, Rooney Mara, Richard Jenkins, David Strathairn, Laura Jean Choroseticki, and Tim Blake Nelson. Nightmare Alley...
MOVIES
SFGate

'Nightmare Alley': The rise and fall of a con man, told in luscious, lurid detail

Based on William Lindsay Gresham's 1946 novel about the rise and fall of a con man - previously adapted for the screen in 1947 - Guillermo del Toro's noirish-to-the-point-of-misanthropic, gorgeously atmospheric "Nightmare Alley" may be the filmmaker's best-looking film yet, as well as the one with the most sour outlook on humanity. Every other outdoor scene seems staged in driving rain or gently falling snow, or under the kind of spooky sky that Ray Bradbury once described as "orange and ash gray at twilight" in the opening pages of his "Something Wicked This Way Comes." Like "Nightmare," Bradbury's novel was also a story set in the colorful, creepy, menacing world of a traveling carnival, and featuring a cast of outsiders, hustlers and freaks.
MOVIES
KSDK

'Nightmare Alley' Review: Bradley Cooper makes breaking bad look intoxicating

ST. LOUIS — From the moment we lay our eyes on Stan Carlisle, it's easy to understand why he shouldn't be trusted. Played impeccably by Bradley Cooper, Stan isn't outright evil but is devilishly charming, so the audience is kept on the tightrope with this anti-hero--one that's impossible to take your eyes off.
MOVIES
Rottentomatoes.com

The Nightmare Alley Cast Say There Was "Nothing Artificial" About the Carnival Set

Oscar-winning director Guillermo del Toro’s films are known for their magical stories and fantastical settings, so his latest is a bit of a departure, even if it’s no less bewitching. Based on the 1946 novel of the same name, Nightmare Alley stars Bradley Cooper as a carnival worker-turned-high-profile mentalist and con man whose life begins to unravel after he meets a manipulative psychologist (Cate Blanchett). It’s a more grounded tale than we’ve previously gotten from del Toro, but equally as dark and mysterious as anything he’s done before. Ahead of the film’s release, RT correspondent Nikki Novak spoke about the new film with del Toro, who revealed that he rediscovers who he is as a director on every new project and explained how he had to relinquish control in order to capture his “heavyweight actors” at their best. Then, Novak also spoke with cast members Willem Dafoe, Richard Jenkins, and David Strathairn about what it was like to work on the carnival set (“It was real. I don’t know any other way to describe it.”), how Guillermo del Toro’s directorial style allowed them to come alive, and, at least for Willem Dafoe, what it was like to live out a childhood dream and run away with the carnival for real.
MOVIES
showbizjunkies.com

Nightmare Alley: Rooney Mara and Richard Jenkins Interview

Oscar winner Guillermo del Toro’s riveting adaptation of William Lindsay Gresham’s Nightmare Alley, published in 1946, tells the story of carnival hustler Stanton Carlisle (Oscar nominee Bradley Cooper) and the three strong women who play integral roles in his life. Oscar nominee Toni Collette’s Zeena the Seer helps...
MOVIES
Collider

‘Nightmare Alley’ Review: Del Toro Is in His Element with This Gorgeous and Chilling Noir

In most of Guillermo del Toro movies, the “monsters” are misunderstood and it’s the humans who are the real beasts. While The Pale Man from Pan’s Labyrinth may haunt our dreams, the film’s villain is Captain Vidal. In The Shape of Water, The Amphibian Man is the romantic lead while Richard Strickland is the true monster. But if you take away the supernatural, what do you have left? Del Toro answers that question with his new adaptation of William Lindsay Gresham’s dark, twisted novel Nightmare Alley. Working in a similar thematic vein despite the lack of supernatural creatures, the film allows del Toro to fully explore monstrous humanity through the character study of his doomed protagonist. The film is immaculately crafted, almost to its own detriment as it never seems as filthy as the souls of its grifters. Nevertheless, if you love del Toro’s previous work and the noir genre, you’ll be instantly enraptured by Nightmare Alley.
MOVIES
Thrillist

The Original 'Nightmare Alley' Is Even More Haunting Than the New Version

In watching the 1947 version of Nightmare Alley, you can easily see why Guillermo del Toro might be drawn to remaking this story. The noir isn't exactly supernatural, but there is something monstrous at play in its adaptation of William Lindsay Gresham's novel. Del Toro's version, despite some less-than-enthusiastic reviews,...
MOVIES
AFP

Director del Toro spins macabre carnival fable in 'Nightmare Alley'

Guillermo del Toro's new film "Nightmare Alley," set in a macabre 1940s carnival world of "geek shows" and grifters, is a modern parable about illusion, lies and greed, its director and cast said. The pitch-black noir movie, out Friday, is del Toro's first since his Oscar-winning "The Shape of Water," and stars Bradley Cooper as a traveling "mind reader," who develops a lucrative side hustle in defrauding rich clients with sham seances. Del Toro's crew constructed a full-scale World War II-era carnival set, capturing in eerie detail infamous sideshow practices like "geek shows," in which vagrants were trapped into performing gruesome acts by carnival bosses who preyed on their addictions to alcohol and opium. "It's an indictment of a certain kind of ambition, or a certain kind of capitalism, or a certain kind of exploitation of other people for your happiness," said co-star Willem Dafoe, who plays carnival pitchman Clem Hoately.
MOVIES
Indiewire

‘West Side Story’ Leaps Into Oscar Race; ‘Nightmare Alley’ Is Darkest Noir

With IndieWire’s Eric Kohn on paternity leave, in this week’s episode of Screen Talk (number 358), editor-at-large Anne Thompson and her fill-in guest, IndieWire Executive Editor Kate Erbland, parse the late-breaking Oscar contenders “West Side Story,” from Steven Spielberg, and “Nightmare Alley,” from Guillermo del Toro. Will they break into...
MOVIES
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES

