Netflix’s ‘The Strays’ Starring Ashley Madekwe, Bukky Bakray Wraps, Reveals First-Look

Filming has wrapped on Netflix commission “The Strays,” which shot across London, Suffolk and Berkshire in the U.K. between September and November 2021.

Two first-look images, featuring leads Ashley Madekwe , Bukky Bakray and Jorden Myrie, have debuted.

The film follows an upper-middle-class woman’s perfectly crafted life, which begins to unravel with the arrival of two shadowy figures in her town.

Ashley Madekwe leads the cast following her BAFTA and BIFA nominated performance in U.K. independent drama “County Lines” (2019) and her roles in “Tell Me A Story” for CBS All Access and “The Umbrella Academy” for Netflix. 2021 BAFTA EE Rising Star winner Bakray, following her lead performance in Sarah Gavron’s “Rocks,” plays a pivotal role in the film as does Myrie, making his feature debut after having recently starred in ITV drama “Stephen.”

The cast also includes Justin Salinger who starred in Amazon series “Hanna,” Samuel Small from BBC series “The Nest” and emerging actor Maria Almeida.

“The Strays” is the debut feature from writer-director Nathaniel Martello-White after his award-winning 2017 short Cla’am. His acting credits include Sky and Showtime limited series “Guerrilla,” BBC series “Collateral” and ITV’s “Deceit.” His work as a playwright includes “Torn” and “Blackta.”

The film is produced by Tristan Goligher and Valentina Brazzini for The Bureau whose recent credits include Aleem Khan’s multiple BIFA winning “After Love,” Harry Wootliff’s “True Things,” starring Ruth Wilson and Tom Burke, and Harry Macqueen’s “Supernova,” with Colin Firth and Stanley Tucci. Rob Watson produces for Air Street who recently produced Corinna Faith’s “The Power.”

“The Strays” is the fourth and final of the 2021 U.K. features greenlit by Netflix director of U.K. features, Fiona Lamptey . The other three films are “The Wonder,” filmed in Ireland , and “I Came By” and “I Used to be Famous,” both of which were shot in the U.K.

“The Strays” will stream in 2022.