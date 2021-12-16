Two years ago, when Martin Scorsese called the Marvel Cinematic Universe something akin to a theme park, the comic book community—both its filmmakers and fans—became incensed. Despite the legendary director’s nuanced, even complimentary assessment (yes, he called this era of superhero movies “well made”), proprietary corners of the Internet gawked at his characterization and casual dismissal of them as non-cinematic blockbusters. But how else do you describe Marvel’s latest spandex attraction Spider-Man: No Way Home, a movie filled to the brim with a near half-dozen villains, multiple universes, and two decades of nostalgia? Much like some of the studio’s previous installments, this is a movie engineered to resemble a thrill ride, a greatest-hits carousel powered by fan service and corporate recycling. It practically embraces Marty’s designation—and that’s OK. Despite their noted limitations, theme parks like this still offer plenty of fun.
