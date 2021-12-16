ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero's identity is revealed, bringing his Super Hero...

movietickets.com

ComicBook

Marvel Studios Head Reveals Why Old Spider-Man Villains Are Returning In No Way Home

In Spider-Man: No Way Home, Peter Parker (Tom Holland) will square off against villains from the franchise's past -- but not against ones he has seen before. In about a month, Spider-Man will battle the Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe, Spider-Man), Dr. Octopus (Alfred Molina, Spider-Man 2), Electro (Jamie Foxx, The Amazing Spider-Man 2), and more. The villains are coming from the five Spider-Man theatrical movies released prior to Holland's first, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige said during a recent interview that the decision was a pretty simple one.
MOVIES
Polygon

Spider-Man: No Way Home’s 2 post-credits scenes connect two Marvel Universes

Spider-Man: No Way Home has finally arrived, and while the movie itself includes plenty of surprises and crossovers, it does hold back one extra fan favorite solely for a post-credits scene. And just like recent Marvel Studios movies, the film actually includes two credits scenes: a mid-credits scene that adds...
MOVIES
thefilmstage.com

Spider-Man: No Way Home Review: The MCU Enters the Multiverse on a Nostalgic Thrill Ride

Two years ago, when Martin Scorsese called the Marvel Cinematic Universe something akin to a theme park, the comic book community—both its filmmakers and fans—became incensed. Despite the legendary director’s nuanced, even complimentary assessment (yes, he called this era of superhero movies “well made”), proprietary corners of the Internet gawked at his characterization and casual dismissal of them as non-cinematic blockbusters. But how else do you describe Marvel’s latest spandex attraction Spider-Man: No Way Home, a movie filled to the brim with a near half-dozen villains, multiple universes, and two decades of nostalgia? Much like some of the studio’s previous installments, this is a movie engineered to resemble a thrill ride, a greatest-hits carousel powered by fan service and corporate recycling. It practically embraces Marty’s designation—and that’s OK. Despite their noted limitations, theme parks like this still offer plenty of fun.
MOVIES
The Independent

Review: A Spidey sense overdose in 'No Way Home'

Spider-Man movies have come in such flurries over the last two decades that you could almost tell time by them. Who needs the long centuries of the Triassic, Jurassic and the Cretaceous, when, in the span of just one generation you can have the Tobey epoch, the Garfield era and the Tomozoic?The franchise's constant (and contractual) regenerative velocity has by now become a familiar punchline. But in “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” the distinct, if cluttered, time zones of Marvel's webslinger overlap and collide in ways that are often entertaining and likely to be satisfying to fans, even if they still...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Star Tom Holland Talks About Stepping Down From Marvel Role

The old adage is that all good things must come to an end. While it looks like Tom Holland is on board for at least another Spider-Man movie after the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home later this month, the actor seems well aware it's impossible for him to remain in the role forever. At a recent red carpet event, the Marvel superstar told one Associated Press reporter he always has to do what's best for the character, even if it means stepping down.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Star Jacob Batalon Speaks Out on Future Trilogy Reports

Spider-Man is getting another trilogy after No Way Home and series star Jacob Batalon addressed his part in whatever comes next. During the red carpet for the MCU film, Variety caught up with the actor and asked about those three movies dancing in the distance. Batalon offered, "That's something I can't really speak on. You know? Whatever happens, happens. But, we're supportive of Spider-Man no matter what." So, clearly, the star is behind his buddy Tom Holland no matter what. The Spidey actor is going to be making three more of these at some point. No Way Home must have some wild effects on the MCU going forward. Whatever the fallout ends up being, Batalon will continue to be there for Zendaya and Holland. Maybe he will make it to the Multiverse of Madness himself? We'll all just have to see.
MOVIES
geekositymag.com

Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire In Spider-Man: No Way Home? We Have Answers

Written By Mikey Sutton • Editor-in-Chief • Owner. The question of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield in Spider-Man: No Way Home is finally answered. Major spoilers follow. This is your only warning. Twitter is exploding with spoilers. There are plot details and pictures. Certainly, it’s tempting to share...
MOVIES
ComicBook

New Marvel's Hawkeye Episode Features Subtle Spider-Man: No Way Home Easter Egg

It's all connected as they used to say and Marvel Studios has proven once again how easy they can blur the lines between their Disney+ original series and their theatrical feature films. For starters lets mention the opening minute of Spider-Man: No Way Home which was released last week and includes a nod to to Marvel's Hawkeye as the web-slinger can be seen going past a billboard for Rogers: The Musical, and now Hawkeye has returned the favor with a reference to No Way Home. We're gonna talk some mild-spoilers for the latest episode so be warned!
TV & VIDEOS
BGR.com

Spider-Man: No Way Home had a brilliant marketing campaign before spoilers ruined it

Don't Miss: Thursday’s deals: 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, gift card deals, $89 AirPods, more Spider-Man: No Way Home opens in theaters this weekend, although the first screenings are already underway. Some countries started playing the highly anticipated Marvel movie on Wednesday. This is the MCU movie every Marvel fan is dying to see in large part thanks to the massive marketing campaign. We’re talking about Holland-Maguire-Garfield speculation that set the internet ablaze for the better part of the year. Spidey fans are divided between two camps, the ones who think the former actors will cameo in the movie and those who...
MOVIES
MarketWatch

AMC says 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' had biggest opening for a December release at its U.S. cinemas

AMC Theatres AMC, +1.12% said Friday the latest installment of the Spiderman franchise has set AMC box office records for December. The company said "Spider-Man: No Way Home," which opened last night across the U.S., was the highest-grossing film on its opening night for a December opening with about 1.1 million people seeing it at AMC cinemas. Overseas attendance "was also robust," said AMC. The highest-grossing film on its opening night for all time was "Avengers: Endgame," which opened in 2019, according to AMC. AMC shares were down 3% premarket, but the meme stock remains up more than 1,000% in 2021 to date.
MOVIES
Variety

Box Office Preview: ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Eyes Mighty, Massive, Marvelous $150 Million-Plus Debut

Marvel’s friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is swinging to the rescue. Tom Holland’s newest web-slinging adventure “Spider-Man: No Way Home” hits theaters on Friday and is poised to generate $150 million in its box office debut — a heroic feat even by pre-COVID standards. The film’s distributor Sony Pictures modestly predicts a three-day tally closer to $130 million, which would still rank as a huge win. But given pent-up demand and record pre-sales, some box office prognosticators are more bullish. They believe an opening weekend near $175 million could be within reach. At the very least, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” looks to be the...
MOVIES
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
heroichollywood.com

See Chris Hemsworth Gear Up As DCEU Aquaman To Replace Jason Momoa

Avengers Chris Hemsworth dons Jason Momoa’s Aquaman suit in a fan-made design inspired by the DCEU movies. Earlier this year, Marvel Studios released its first animated series What If…? on Disney Plus, giving fans a look at how certain stories within the Marvel Cinematic Universe canon would turn out if certain things were a little different thanks to the diverse playing field of the Multiverse. The MCU isn’t the only franchise looking to explore the concept, given that the (DCEU) will tackle it in The Flash, with Michael Keaton reprising his role as Batman. In perhaps an intriguing What If…? scenario combining both franchises in question, what if Chris Hemsworth took over the Aquaman role from Jason Momoa?
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

New Captain Marvel Actress Speaks Out After the MCU Replaced Brie Larson

Marvel’s canon animated series, What If…?, debuted in August, bringing with it a massive cast of fan-favorite heroes and villains from Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, despite many names returning to voice their animated counterparts, a handful of characters were recast with new performers for the television show, and...
MOVIES
The Independent

Jason Hitch death: Unvaccinated 90 Day Fiancé star dies of Covid aged 45

Former 90 Day Fiancé star Jason Hitch has died of Covid-19 complications. He was 45 years old. The reality TV star was unvaccinated and died in a Florida hospital, where his family was by his side during his last moments, his sister Shannon said. She also revealed to TMZ that Hitch had no pre-existing medical conditions.“We are saddened to hear about the passing of Jason Hitch and send our sincere condolences to his family and friends at this time,” TLC said in a statement.Hitch appeared on season 2 of the TLC show in 2014 where he met and later...
PUBLIC HEALTH

