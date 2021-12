Christmas is a nostalgic time, and MCM Christmas music in particular can have a way of wrapping you up in the coziness of Christmases past. We thought it was only fitting, then, to make a playlist of mid century holiday classics and maybe some lesser familiar songs from beloved mid century voices. From the bright, warm, sweeping strings of holiday classics to quirky and playful to introspective and melancholy, we hope there’s something for everyone on this playlist. Spin these up on vinyl or let us inspire you to make your own MCM Christmas playlist on the newfangled platform of your choice! (We’ve linked to vinyl records when we could find them, but spin them up whichever way you’d prefer.)

