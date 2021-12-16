ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Jerry Hopkins: The meaning of Christmas

By Jerry Hopkins Columnist
Marshall News Messenger
 1 day ago

Christmas is often described as a time of giving gifts, sharing meals and having fun. It is all of this, but really it is a meaningless time without Jesus Christ. Jesus is Christmas. It is His birthday. He is Emmanuel — “God with us” (Matthew 1:23)....

www.marshallnewsmessenger.com

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Jill Biden shares with kids about the meaning of Christmas

WASHINGTON (AP) — First Lady Jill Biden read excerpts from “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” on Friday as part of a charity event that provides toys to needy children for the holidays. Biden was at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall in Arlington, Virginia, and sat with about 30...
SOCIETY
fox40jackson.com

Christmas and what it really means: Tips for keeping us rooted in faith

Christmas decorations have been up for weeks and holiday tunes can be heard everywhere. Yet as the new book “All American Christmas” makes clear, as important as secular traditions are to so many of us all over the country — and as much as they keep us connected with our loved ones — we need to remind ourselves why we’re really celebrating this month.
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John
Person
Jesus Christ
Marshall News Messenger

Guest Column: Revival is renewal

Revival is renewal. It’s newness; a new beginning; for some a starting over. For others, something completely new. I looked up the secular and spiritual definitions of revival, and they aren’t that much different. The secular says revival is an improvement in conditions. That certainly sounds appealing. Ask anyone who has upgraded a home or lifestyle, and they can attest to the value of improvement. Look around Jefferson and the beautiful Greek Revival architecture found in many homes, and one can see the value of improving on the way original Greek architecture was handled. Talk to a person whose living condition has improved from an impoverished state or a lifestyle of addiction, and they’ll testify to the values of revival.
RELIGION
Bladen Journal

Barnes: Surprising decoration, but deeper in meaning to tell the Christmas story

Christmas is about the cross, more than about the manger. Last December, my elder daughter texted me a picture of a yard decoration in her neighborhood which profoundly told that truth. A brown wooden manger sat just in front of, and beneath, a prominent, white cross about six feet high, the cross itself crowned by a shining Star of Bethlehem. The image was surprising in its declaration of the deeper meaning of Christmas and Advent.
RELIGION
The Gleaner

Evan Jackson column: God has a purpose for you

In this season as we celebrate the birth of Jesus, I’m mindful of the great sense of purpose with which God directs His plan. The Bible tells us, “When the set time had fully come, God sent his Son, born of a woman” (Galatians 4:4, NIV). The timing of the birth of Jesus was no accident; it was the set time God had appointed in history.
HENDERSON, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#God The Father#Spirit Of God#Word Of God#Will Of God#Colossians
thefulcrum.us

What is the meaning of Christmas? It’s a season of generosity.

Every major religion in the world has a tenet around being generous. In Islam, it is zakat; in Judaism is tzedakah; in Hinduism and Buddhism, it is called dana. In Christianity, it is charity. And our nation seems to highlight charity from Thanksgiving to New Years Day, since 31 percent of all charitable donations are made in the month of December.
FESTIVAL
The Repository

St. Timothy’s Church sets Christmas week events

MASSILLON – St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church will host an organ recital by Loren Veigel on Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. The performance is casual and free. Those who are able are encouraged to bring canned or dry goods for the parish food pantry to assist those in the community who are hungry. Veigel is the former Washington High School choir director and organist and choirmaster at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. ...
MASSILLON, OH
woodbridgetownnews.com

The True Meaning of Christmas, Inspired by the Poinsettia

Although we have several plants that all represent Christmas, did you know that the Poinsettia plant represents the true spirit of Christmas? Long ago in a small town in Mexico, the townspeople were decorating the manger for Christmas Eve when they would celebrate the birth of Baby Jesus and offer gifts and prayers. A young girl in town needed a gift for him to represent her love for him, and her parents were too ill to help. Her family had no money to spare on a gift, and even though she tried several different ways to make baby Jesus a gift, she could not complete them. On the night of the celebration, she was crying and hiding, embarrassed she had nothing to offer. She felt as though she let Jesus down, at this moment an Angel approached her. The Angel told the young girl to look around in the local fields for a gift. She scanned the fields and jumped up to pick large green weeds, she brought them to church to lay across the altar. Suddenly, bright red flowers shaped like stars bloomed from these weeds. What the young girl thought was a meaningless gift was a beautiful, colorful, celebration of Jesus’s Birthday and therefore the Holiday Season. The star shape of the flower is even said to represent the star of Bethlehem, which is the star that led the Three Wise Men to Jesus’ birth.
GARDENING
ocala-news.com

Ocala resident shares thoughts on meaning of Christmas

How sad that the December issues of Ocala’s magazines did not run one picture of the creche scene or any pictures of the birth of Jesus. Why were references to America being founded as a Christian nation simply ignored by the editors and publishers of both Ocala Magazine and Ocala Style Magazine? An American Founding Father, John Adams, told our military that, “Our Constitution was made for a moral and religious people.”
OCALA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
BobVila

Solved! What is the Meaning Behind the Christmas Pickle Ornament?

There are countless cultural practices associated with Christmas, but some are a little quirkier than others. Some families in the United States hide a pickle ornament in their Christmas tree and give a prize to the child—or adult—who finds it. So how did this tradition begin? It turns out there are a few competing theories about its origin.
LIFESTYLE
Marshall News Messenger

Dawn Dillard: The music of Christmas

Continuing with the Christmas memories I’ve been writing about, I thought I’d share a bit about the music of Christmas. Nothing gets you in the spirits better than music. I’m sure we all have our favorites; from the classic “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas” by Judy Garland to “Here Comes Santa Claus” by Gene Autry to the newer Christmas albums by Pentatonix and Voctave.
MUSIC
The Conversation U.S.

'Twas the night before Christmas' helped make the modern Santa – and led to a literary whodunit

The poem “A Visit from St. Nicholas,” better known by its opening line “‘Twas the Night before Christmas,” has a special place among Christmas traditions, right alongside hot chocolate, caroling and bright lights. It has also inspired the modern image of Santa Claus as a jolly old man sporting red and a round belly. But this poem has been steeped in controversy, and debate still looms over who the true author is. Traditionally, Clement C. Moore – a 19th-century scholar at the General Theological Seminary in New York, where I work as a reference librarian – has been credited with writing...
WISCONSIN STATE
The Independent

Evidence of Dorothy Day’s radical sainthood heads to Rome

With St. Patrick’s Cathedral’s recently renovated, multimillion-dollar ceiling sparkling overhead, Cardinal Timothy Dolan celebrated Mass on the Catholic feast day of the Immaculate Conception, with over 2,000 worshippers looking on. On the steps of the cathedral’s chancel, at the foot of the cardinal’s chair, 17 cardboard boxes, neatly tied in red ribbons and sealed with wax, were packed with the makings of a saint.The boxes were filled with evidence attesting to Catholic radical Dorothy Day’s “reputation for holiness” to the Congregation for the Causes of Saints in Rome. Compiled under the aegis of the Dorothy Day Guild, formed after...
RELIGION

Comments / 0

Community Policy