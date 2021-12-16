The year’s almost over, but there’s one more great indie film coming: The Novice, a sports movie that is also a horror movie, that is also a startlingly cathartic portrait of obsession. (It opens on December 17 in theaters and on demand.) This is the debut feature by Lauren Hadaway, who seems to have done the magic trick of pouring her own experience as a collegiate rower into a film while also giving it over entirely to the talents of the young actor Isabelle Fuhrman, whose physical, no-holds-barred performance as 18-year-old rookie rower Alex Dall lends The Novice its alarming power. Rowing is not a sport you see much in movies, and when you do it’s a romantic marker of a privilege (or about those who break in: see Rob Lowe, in jeans, jumping into a single scull in Oxford Blues). The Novice, which is set at a fictional northeast college, gets the ruthless grind of the sport exactly right. Hadaway stages most of her scenes in predawn chilly boathouses, and in a brutalist basement gym lined with ergometers where the team lines up to perform absolutely body-emptying feats of endurance.

