Cover picture for the articleIsabelle Fuhrman (Orphan) plays Alex Dall, a queer college freshman who joins her university's rowing team and undertakes an obsessive physical and psychological journey to make it to the...

movietickets.com

thefilmstage.com

The Novice Review: Isabelle Fuhrman Goes Through the Psychological Wringer in Intense Drama

There’s a difference between being the best and being the hardest worker. If you’re the best, you don’t always need to work. It’s natural. Alex Dall (Isabelle Fuhrman) describes the phenomenon perfectly about midway through Lauren Hadaway’s feature debut The Novice while shooting pool with potential love interest Dani (Dilone). She explains how she’s driven to beat the best rather than be the best. How she’s accepted the idea that she’ll always have to struggle and she’ll never achieve the pinnacle of whatever career, hobby, or sport she chooses. If she can beat the person who does, however, it will all be worth it. Alex will fight, fail, and kill herself to reach the top regardless of it lasting but an instant. It’s her compulsion.
imdb.com

‘The Novice’ Review: In Lauren Hadaway’s Relentless Drama, College Rowing Is an Arena for the New Pathology of Success

“The Novice” is a dark-side-of-sports thriller. It’s a movie, like “Personal Best” or “Prefontaine,” that a lot of star athletes will probably be able to relate to, but it’s also a movie for anyone who ever felt existentially uncomfortable in gym class. The central character — and that’s no exaggeration, since her moody, relentless thousand-yard stare anchors every scene — is Alex Dall (Isabelle Fuhrman), a freshman at Wellington University, an overcast dystopian oasis of modernist concrete slabs, who decides to join the rowing team there. She’s not looking for an athletic scholarship (she was second in her high-school class and has won a full ride), and it’s a sport she has no experience in. At first, as she buckles down and starts her Erg workouts, strapping herself into a rowing machine that measures the amount of work being done, she seems as physically self-conscious and out-of-sorts.
Vogue Magazine

Isabelle Fuhrman on Training for The Novice, the Darkest Sports Movie of the Year

The year’s almost over, but there’s one more great indie film coming: The Novice, a sports movie that is also a horror movie, that is also a startlingly cathartic portrait of obsession. (It opens on December 17 in theaters and on demand.) This is the debut feature by Lauren Hadaway, who seems to have done the magic trick of pouring her own experience as a collegiate rower into a film while also giving it over entirely to the talents of the young actor Isabelle Fuhrman, whose physical, no-holds-barred performance as 18-year-old rookie rower Alex Dall lends The Novice its alarming power. Rowing is not a sport you see much in movies, and when you do it’s a romantic marker of a privilege (or about those who break in: see Rob Lowe, in jeans, jumping into a single scull in Oxford Blues). The Novice, which is set at a fictional northeast college, gets the ruthless grind of the sport exactly right. Hadaway stages most of her scenes in predawn chilly boathouses, and in a brutalist basement gym lined with ergometers where the team lines up to perform absolutely body-emptying feats of endurance.
Isabelle Fuhrman
culturemap.com

14 Pews presents The Novice

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. A college freshman joins her university's rowing team and undertakes an obsessive physical and psychological journey to make it to the top varsity boat, no matter the cost.
