Wind gusts will reach 50 mph today in parts of Northeast Ohio

By Cliff Pinckard, cleveland.com
 1 day ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cuyahoga County and other areas of Northeast Ohio are under a wind advisory through most of today, with gusts of 50 mph possible. The advisory from the...

Rain likely, snow showers possible this weekend: Northeast Ohio forecast

CLEVELAND, Ohio - After a windy Thursday, expect some calmer conditions this weekend. The National Weather Service’s forecast calls for highs in the 40s on Friday and Saturday and in the low 30s on Sunday. While Friday will be mostly cloudy throughout the day, rain showers are expected to move in after midnight and continue through the day on Saturday. As lows fall back into the 20s Saturday night, expect the possibility of a few flurries to develop. Sunday will be colder with a bit of clearing, however, overnight lows will fall into the low 20s.
Cuyahoga County has highest coronavirus caseload in Ohio: The Wake Up for Friday, Dec. 17, 2021

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. It will be cooler and overcast today, with highs in the low 40s. Rain and snow showers are likely overnight as temps dip to the mid-30s. Showers will continue Saturday, with highs in the low 40s. Snow showers are possible Sunday as highs stay in the low 30s.
Success stories at Cuyahoga County Public Library, others in the region is something to cheer

CHEERS … to the Cuyahoga County Public Library for being named tops among large libraries nationally in rankings by the Library’s Journal. It was the 12th consecutive year that the library system earned the highest overall score among its nationwide peers. Several libraries across Greater Cleveland scored well in the rankings, writes cleveland.com’s Alexis Oatman. Cleveland Public Library and libraries in Cleveland Heights-University Heights, East Cleveland, Hudson and Westlake were ranked in the top 10 among their peers.
Ohio adds jobs as unemployment rate falls to 4.8% for November

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio added jobs in November and the unemployment rate improved, but both figures still lag pre-pandemic levels. The November unemployment rate for November was 4.8%, down from 5.1% in October, the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services announced Friday. This is in comparison to 5.6% in November a year ago, yet still above the 4.2% in November 2019 ahead of the pandemic.
Cleveland to join statewide mayor’s group under Justin Bibb, in change from Jackson administration

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio Mayor’s Alliance bills itself as a coalition of Ohio’s 30 largest cities. Soon, it actually will be one. Cleveland Mayor-elect Justin Bibb is joining the mayor’s alliance, a trade group that advocates in Columbus for policies that address the needs of cities. Previously, Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson had rebuffed the organization’s attempts to recruit him into the organization, founded in 2016.
