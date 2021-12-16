Wind gusts will reach 50 mph today in parts of Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio - After a windy Thursday, expect some calmer conditions this weekend. The National Weather Service’s forecast calls for highs in the 40s on Friday and Saturday and in the low 30s on Sunday. While Friday will be mostly cloudy throughout the day, rain showers are expected to move in after midnight and continue through the day on Saturday. As lows fall back into the 20s Saturday night, expect the possibility of a few flurries to develop. Sunday will be colder with a bit of clearing, however, overnight lows will fall into the low 20s.

WEATHER ・ 21 HOURS AGO