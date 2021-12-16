ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Il Divo singer Carlos Marín reportedly in ‘induced coma’ as group cancel UK Christmas tour

By Isobel Lewis
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GIYRk_0dOLtUii00

Il Divo singer Carlos Marín has been placed in a medically induced coma after falling ill ahead of the group’s UK tour, reports have claimed.

The 53-year-old singer, who hails from Madrid, had been due to tour the UK this week with the operatic quartet, playing a selection of classic and festive songs.

However, last Friday (10 December), the classical vocal group announced that they were postponing the Christmas shows to next December due to “illness”.

Now, Spanish publication El Español has reported that Marín is currently in intensive care at a Manchester hospital. The quartet had been due to play at the city’s Bridgewater Hall on Tuesday (14 December).

Marín is said to have been admitted to hospital on 8 December, where he was intubated upon entering. His organs are stable but he remains in a serious condition, the publication claims (via Daily Mail ).

The Independent has contacted Il Divo for comment.

In their original statement, Il Divo did not address any specifics surrounding Marín’s reported illness.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SCIg9_0dOLtUii00

A statement on their website read: “Unfortunately, due to illness, the remaining dates for Il Divo’s December 2021 UK tour have been postponed until December 2022.

“Il Divo are deeply sorry to their fans, but look forward to returning to the road again in the new year and seeing you all in the run up to next Christmas.”

Operatic pop group Il Divo were put together by Simon Cowell in 2003, with members originating from Spain, Switzerland, France and the US.

Over the years they have released 10 studio albums, which have sold more than 30 million copies worldwide.

Comments / 0

Related
Billboard

Il Divo Wish ‘Speedy Recovery’ For Hospitalized Member Carlos Marin

Classical crossover vocal group Il Divo revealed on Thursday (Dec. 16) that group member Carlos Marin has been hospitalized for an undisclosed illness. “Our dear friend and partner, Carlos, is in the hospital,” they tweeted about the 53-year-old member of the multi-national quartet who’ve sold tens of millions of albums since their formation in 2004.
MUSIC
NME

Faith No More cancel scheduled tours in UK, Europe, Australia and New Zealand

Have cancelled their scheduled tours in UK, Europe, Australia and New Zealand. The group put the cancellation down to what they describe as “current challenges”. In a statement shared on Facebook, the group wrote: “An update from our camp at FNM. Unfortunately due to our current challenges, we aren’t going to be ready to perform for the upcoming Australian, New Zealand and UK/European tours.”
CELEBRITIES
stereoboard.com

Il Divo Reschedule Remaining Tour Dates To 2022 Due To Illness

Il Divo have rescheduled their remaining Christmas With Il Divo Tour dates. Due to illness, the vocal group have moved shows in Harrogate, Edinburgh, Manchester, Birmingham, Hull, Nottingham, and London to December 2022. Original tickets will remain valid for the rearranged dates. A statement from management issued to the group's official social media accounts reads:
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carlos Marín
Person
Simon Cowell
Ok Magazine

Queen Elizabeth II Reportedly Cancels Christmas Party With Royal Family Over COVID-19 Concern

Queen Elizabeth II has sadly called off her traditional Christmas lunch. After Her Majesty canceled last year's pre-Christmas bash over COVID-19 restrictions, she had hoped to have her royal family come together this year for the holidays. However, due to the Omicron variant raging on across the U.K., the 95-year-old had to cancel the festivities once again.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Kerrang

Faith No More cancel all 2022 tour dates

After announcing in September that they'd be scrapping their upcoming U.S. tour dates,. have now announced that all planned shows for 2022 have been cancelled. Vocalist Mike Patton had previously said that "due to mental health reasons, I cannot continue with the currently scheduled Faith No More and Mr. Bungle dates", with the band supporting his decision to cancel touring plans: "We believe that forging ahead with these dates would have had a profoundly destructive effect on Mike, whose value to us as a brother means more to us than his job as singer," they wrote.
MUSIC
digitalspy.com

The Masked Singer announces UK tour

The Masked Singer UK host Joel Dommett had some very big news as he revealed we can now get the chance to see the show live, in person. The host and comedian appeared on The One Show on Friday (December 3) to deliver the news personally, telling hosts Angellica Bell and Ronan Keating that everyone's favourite anonymous masked singing game (not that it has too much competition) will be heading around the country in 2022 for The Masked Singer Live! tour.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Uk#Induced Coma#Spanish#El Espa Ol#Daily Mail#Worl
Billboard

Andrea Bocelli and His Son Matteo on Sharing the Stage & Christmas Traditions

As the most famous living opera singer on earth, Andrea Bocelli is a global superstar whose decades-long career has garnered the Italian tenor international acclaim and crossover appeal, earning nine top 10 albums on the Billboard 200 and an international hit with his signature song, “Con te partirò.”
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
Country
Spain
Country
Switzerland
Place
Madrid, Spain
NewsBreak
Celebrities
tatler.com

Princess Caroline's ex finds love again with Spanish artist

They have been estranged for several years and now Princess Caroline of Monaco's husband, Prince Ernst August of Hanover, has reportedly moved on with a new love. The German royal is rumoured to be dating Claudia Stilianopoulos, a Spanish artist 20 years his junior, after the pair met in Ibiza in July.
BEAUTY & FASHION
udiscovermusic.com

Watch Andrea Bocelli’s ‘Believe In Christmas Encore’

Watch world-renowned Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli’s global livestream concert Believe In Christmas Encore from 10 – 12 December 2021. The record-breaking performance, from the stunning Teatro Regio di Parma Opera House in Italy, was originally produced last year during the pandemic and is now back by popular demand. Buy your...
MUSIC
Variety

ABBA Comment on Grammy Nomination: ‘They Should Be Mandatory for Those Who Leave 40 Years Between Albums’ (EXCLUSIVE)

When the 2022 Grammy nominations were announced late last month, many people were surprised to see ABBA’s first song in nearly 40 years, “I Still Have Faith in You,” as a nominee for Record of the Year. They shouldn’t have been: ABBA are one of the most popular, influential and successful groups in the history of the world. While often dismissed as a kitschy pop act during their 1970s-early ‘80s heyday, their image and at-times goofy lyrics camouflaged their indelible, deceptively sophisticated and complex songwriting and arrangements. Yet their reputation and respect grew exponentially in the years after they announced a...
MUSIC
Complex

Lil Nas X and Coldplay Pulled From U.K. Jingle Bell Ball After Team Members Test Positive for COVID-19

Lil Nas X and Coldplay have pulled out of the U.K.’s annual Jingle Bell Ball after members of their respective teams tested positive for COVID-19. Captial FM, which hosts the weekend concert festival, took to Twitter on Saturday to break the news. “Sadly we have to announce that Coldplay and Lil Nas X have had to pull out of performing at this weekend’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard,” Capital’s statement read. “Both acts have had members of their teams test positive for Covid-19 and therefore are not able to perform.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

The Independent

383K+
Followers
143K+
Post
187M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy