Il Divo singer Carlos Marín reportedly in ‘induced coma’ as group cancel UK Christmas tour

Il Divo singer Carlos Marín has been placed in a medically induced coma after falling ill ahead of the group’s UK tour, reports have claimed.

The 53-year-old singer, who hails from Madrid, had been due to tour the UK this week with the operatic quartet, playing a selection of classic and festive songs.

However, last Friday (10 December), the classical vocal group announced that they were postponing the Christmas shows to next December due to “illness”.

Now, Spanish publication El Español has reported that Marín is currently in intensive care at a Manchester hospital. The quartet had been due to play at the city’s Bridgewater Hall on Tuesday (14 December).

Marín is said to have been admitted to hospital on 8 December, where he was intubated upon entering. His organs are stable but he remains in a serious condition, the publication claims (via Daily Mail ).

The Independent has contacted Il Divo for comment.

In their original statement, Il Divo did not address any specifics surrounding Marín’s reported illness.

A statement on their website read: “Unfortunately, due to illness, the remaining dates for Il Divo’s December 2021 UK tour have been postponed until December 2022.

“Il Divo are deeply sorry to their fans, but look forward to returning to the road again in the new year and seeing you all in the run up to next Christmas.”

Operatic pop group Il Divo were put together by Simon Cowell in 2003, with members originating from Spain, Switzerland, France and the US.

Over the years they have released 10 studio albums, which have sold more than 30 million copies worldwide.