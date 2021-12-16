ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EPA hearing, Kim Potter trial, 'Spider-Man: No Way Home': 5 things to know Thursday

EPA holds public hearing on chemical likely to cause cancer

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) says it's moving "as quickly as possible" to update health advisories after new documents indicate that a chemical called PFOA, found in drinking water, is a "likely carcinogen" with essentially no safe level of exposure. Before PFOA and PFOS — a similar chemical — were phased out of U.S. manufacturing in 2015, Americans were primarily exposed via household products such as pots and pans, carpets and food packaging. The new EPA documents affirm findings that the chemicals are measurably driving up kidney cancer rates and weakening immune systems. The agency could require water utilities to filter out detectable amounts of PFOA, or it could decide the costs of doing so outweigh benefits. The EPA will hold its first public hearing on the process Thursday.

Prosecutors expected to rest their case in Kim Potter trial

Prosecutors are expected to rest their case Thursday morning in the manslaughter trial of former Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, police officer Kim Potter, who fatally shot Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man, while yelling "Taser" during a traffic stop earlier this year. Potter is also expected to take the stand during the defense's presentation of evidence Thursday. On Wednesday, Wright's father, Aubrey, testified as a "spark of life" witness for the state . "We had a close relationship. He was me and my wife's first child," Aubrey Wright said, his voice cracking. He added: "I miss him a lot. Every day." Prosecutors capped their case this week with technical testimony on Brooklyn Center Police Department policy, Taser training guidelines and the differences between Tasers and firearms. Potter is charged with first- and second-degree manslaughter in Wright’s death.

Tiger Woods to play in PNC Championship, nearly a year after accident

Tiger Woods will tee it up alongside his son, Charlie, on Thursday in the 2021 PNC Championship. It comes less than a year after a single-car accident that almost required his leg to be amputated. The father-son event in Orlando, Florida, has been holding a spot for Woods and his son, who stole the show at the 2020 championship. Fifteen-time major champion Woods has been teasing his return to the course for a few weeks now, most recently by rocking his Sunday red shirt during a practice session during the final round of his Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas.

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' starts showing in theaters

Showings begin Thursday night for the new highly anticipated Marvel movie, "Spider-Man: No Way Home" before it arrives in theaters nationwide Friday. The movie opens by picking up from 2019's "Spider-Man: Far From Home" when Peter Parker ( Tom Holland ) has to deal with the fallout after his secret identity as Spider-Man gets revealed to the world. Peter then sees his magical buddy from the last two "Avengers" movies, Dr. Strange ( Benedict Cumberbatch ), who can conjure a spell to make everybody forget that Peter is a superhero. Unfortunately, the plan goes awry and supervillains from other universes show up in Peter's reality. In his ★★★½ (out of four) review , USA TODAY critic Brian Truitt writes "No Way Home" is a film very much about second chances and a cleverly crafted reminder of that famous adage: "With great power comes great responsibility."

As Miss America turns 100, a big question remains unanswered: Is she still relevant?

The next Miss America will be crowned on Thursday as the competition marks its 100th anniversary. Fifty-one women representing each state and the nation's capital will compete during the live streamed event (Peacock, 8 p.m. ET). Miss America, born from a 1921 Atlantic City beauty contest just a year after women were given the right to vote, maintains a complicated presence in American culture that has undergone multiple waves of feminism. The competition, dubbed "Miss America 2.0," has gone through many changes since 2018, including ditching swimsuits and no longer wanting to be referred to by organizers as a "pageant." Participation and viewership has dropped since its 1960s heyday. Will the glitzy competition last another 100 years?

