Editorial: California Gov. Gavin Newsom takes aim at Texas abortion law — by copying it

By The Editorial Board
Houston Chronicle
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTexas state Sen. Bryan Hughes, R-Mineola, may or may not know much about the Lone Star State’s vigilante heritage. Given his East Texas roots, he ought to at least be aware of the sordid history of the Klan and lynch mobs and citizen’s militias, but then we don’t like to discomfort...

www.houstonchronicle.com

the1uwishuknew
1d ago

Ya well the difference is… you have a constitutional guarantee in the right to keep and bear arms…. You DO NOT have the right to murder 🤷‍♂️

