Ping Identity appoints UK Blue Array for its global SEO strategy

The Drum
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBlue Array has been appointed by Ping Identity, the intelligent identity solution for the enterprise, to handle its SEO (search engine optimisation) globally. Alongside this, Blue Array will also provide digital PR campaign services to the US for global distribution through regional PR agencies. Blue Array’s integrated approach and...

