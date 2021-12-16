ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Powerful typhoon hits Philippines, nearly 100,000 evacuated

By Jim Gomez
Phys.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA powerful typhoon slammed into the southeastern Philippines on Thursday and was blowing across island provinces where nearly 100,000 people have been evacuated from high-risk areas that could be devastated by flash floods, landslides and tidal surges, officials said. Forecasters said Typhoon Rai, which had sustained winds of 185...

phys.org

Comments / 4

Outsider.com

Powerful Typhoon Threatens Philippines as Thousands Flee Their Homes

Mother Nature is angry this week as natural disasters continue to strike areas of the U.S. For now, the American Midwest combats and endures destruction left by dozens of tornadoes, flash floods, and even earthquakes. Simultaneously, the Philippines face a natural disaster of their own as a powerful typhoon threatens to strike. Already, thousands have been forced to flee their homes.
Reuters

Death toll from powerful typhoon in Philippines climbs to 12

MANILA, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The death toll from a typhoon that slammed into the Philippines rose to 12 on Friday, and its president feared it could climb further as authorities assess the devastation caused by one of the strongest tropical storms to hit the country this year. President Rodrigo...
International Business Times

Five Dead As Powerful Typhoon Batters The Philippines

The strongest typhoon to hit the Philippines this year uprooted trees, toppled power lines and flooded villages as it barrelled across the archipelago Friday, leaving at least five people dead. More than 300,000 people fled their homes and beachfront resorts as Typhoon Rai pummelled the southern and central regions of...
Post-Star

Baby rescued from typhoon flooding in Philippines

Typhoon Rai caused significant flooding in the island nation of the Philippines. Members of the country's coast guard rescued this baby from the floodwaters in Cagayan de Oro on Dec. 16.
AFP

12 dead as powerful typhoon batters the Philippines

At least 12 people have died in the strongest typhoon to hit the Philippines this year, the disaster agency said Friday, after the storm swept across the archipelago uprooting trees, toppling power poles and flooding villages.  Datu said the main roads leading into the coastal city had been cut off by landslides, fallen trees and toppled power poles. 
fox5ny.com

Typhoon hits Philippines; crew rescues infant from floodwaters

Typhoon Rai, known locally as Odette, lashed the Philippines on Thursday, triggering severe flooding in many areas. The Philippine Coast Guard released a video from Cagayan de Oro showing two crew members in chest-high water pushing a floating plastic tub, which they said had an infant inside. The men wrapped the month-old baby in a blanket and sheltered them with an umbrella.
BBC

Super typhoon Rai: Philippine tourist island Siargao among areas hit

A popular tourist island is among areas left devastated after a powerful typhoon ripped through the southern Philippines, officials say. Super typhoon Rai made landfall on the holiday island of Siargao on Thursday, bringing winds of about 195km/h (120mph) and heavy rainfall. The tropical storm has levelled homes on islands...
International Business Times

12 Dead As Powerful Typhoon Batters The Philippines

At least 12 people have died in the strongest typhoon to hit the Philippines this year, the disaster agency said Friday, after the storm swept across the archipelago uprooting trees, toppling power poles and flooding villages. More than 300,000 people fled their homes and beachfront resorts as Typhoon Rai pummelled...
BBC

Philippines typhoon Rai: Month-old baby rescued in a tub

A month-old baby was among those rescued from flood waters in the Philippines as super typhoon Rai brought 165mph winds, heavy rain and flooding. Philippine Coast Guard officers floated the infant through chest-deep water in Cagayan de Oro city in the south of the country. Power and communication lines are...
BBC

Super typhoon Rai: Philippine tourist island Siargao among areas hit

A popular tourist island is among areas left devastated after a powerful typhoon ripped through the southern Philippines, officials say. Super typhoon Rai made landfall on the holiday island of Siargao on Thursday, bringing winds of about 195km/h (120mph) and heavy rainfall. The tropical storm has levelled homes on islands...
KITV.com

Super Typhoon Rai slams into the Philippines as tens of thousands evacuate

(CNN) -- Search and rescue operations were underway in the Philippines on Friday after super Typhoon Rai, known locally as Odette, wreaked havoc across the archipelago, bringing with it heavy rain and widespread flooding. Rai, the 15th typhoon to hit the Philippines this year, weakened slightly from a Category 5...
The Independent

At least 3 dead as strong typhoon pummels Philippines

At least three people were reported dead in the Philippines on Friday after a strong typhoon engulfed villages in floods, tore off roofs, toppled trees and knocked out power in southern and central island provinces, where more than 300,000 villagers had fled to safety before the onslaught, officials said.Typhoon Rai slightly weakened after blowing ashore Thursday on the country’s southeastern coast but remained deadly and destructive with sustained winds of 155 kilometers (96 miles) per hour and gusts of up to 215 (133 mph) as it barreled westward toward western Palawan province before exiting into the South China Sea,...
The Independent

One-month-old baby rescued from flood as Typhoon Rai hits Philippines

Emergency crews rescued a baby from severe flooding in the Philippines as Typhoon Rai was upgraded to a category 5 storm after making landfall on Thursday. Dramatic footage shows two Philippine Coast Guard officers wading through chest-deep water with a one-month-old baby in Cagayan de Oro City in the southern Philippines, as heavy rain and flooding has triggered rescue operations and evacuations in the country.
AFP

One dead as powerful typhoon batters the Philippines

The strongest typhoon to hit the Philippines this year uprooted trees, toppled power lines and flooded villages as it barrelled across the archipelago Friday, leaving at least one person dead. More than 300,000 people fled their homes and beachfront resorts as Typhoon Rai pummelled the southern and central regions of the country, knocking out communications in some areas and tearing roofs off buildings. Rai was a super typhoon when it slammed into Siargao Island on Thursday, packing maximum sustained winds of 195 kilometres an hour (120 miles). By Friday, wind speeds had eased to 155 kilometres an hour, the state weather forecaster said. "We are seeing people walking in the streets, many of them shell-shocked," ABS-CBN correspondent Dennis Datu reported from the hard-hit city of Surigao on the southern island of Mindanao.
