Delaware marks one year of COVID-19 vaccinations — with more work to do | Opinion

One year ago, we received Delaware’s first shipment of COVID-19 vaccine with relief and hope that we finally had a tool to shield Delawareans from unnecessary illness, hospitalizations, long-lasting health effects, and death. As Gov. John Carney said at the time, it was “the first step in a process of getting back to our pre-pandemic normal.”

When the initial doses arrived in Delaware on Dec. 14, 2020, the Division of Public Health ensured they were allocated and administered to front-line health care providers consistent with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations. The first dose was administered to a nurse at Bayhealth on the Dec. 15. As additional shipments arrived, vaccine was offered to residents and staff of long-term care facilities, first responders and individuals age 65 and older. We worked through the growing pains of standing up an online scheduling and registration system to get vaccines into arms. By March, the public was eligible for any of three vaccine brands — Pfizer BioNTech, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson. Pediatric doses became available to children age 12 to 15 in May, and to children age 5 to 11 in November. And now, even booster doses of the vaccine are available to everyone 16 and older who has been fully vaccinated. It is my hope that vaccine will be available for younger children early in 2022.

Reflecting on the past 12 months, I continue to be amazed by Delaware’s rapid, coordinated response to this pandemic. Hundreds of state workers, health care system staff, Emergency Medical Services personnel, Delaware National Guard staff and volunteers worked side-by-side to administer vaccine at mass vaccination clinics. DPH and Delaware Emergency Management Agency staff spent countless hours planning and hosting vaccination clinics and community vaccination events to protect Delawareans and return us to a sense of normalcy. But this effort was not a state government led effort alone. Our health care systems, Federally Qualified Health Centers, and individual medical, dental and veterinary providers were fully engaged and hosted clinics and offered appointments as well. Pharmacists have played a crucial role — over three quarters of vaccine in our state have been administered by our pharmacy partners. And I cannot forget the incredible work done by our state’s community-based coalitions and community leaders who have worked with us side by side to educate their neighbors on the importance of vaccination, helped their neighbors get to vaccination, answered questions, and hosted vaccine events themselves. This includes faith leaders, community leaders, coaches, business owners — the list is long.

I am humbled by everyone’s untiring dedication and thank them from the bottom of my heart. I also thank every person who prioritized their health and the health of their fellow Delawareans to get vaccinated. More than 1.4 million vaccine doses have been administered in our state, resulting in 558,000 fully vaccinated and 83,000 partially vaccinated Delawareans as of Dec. 12.

While we have every reason to celebrate our achievements, our work is not done. Our case numbers are rising again. People may think, does this mean the vaccine doesn’t work? The answer is absolutely that vaccines do work. More than 70% of cases, and 80% of hospitalizations and deaths are among the unvaccinated. The vaccines may not be 100% preventive against getting COVID-19, but our numbers would be lower if more people were vaccinated. Additionally, hospitalizations and deaths have been greatly reduced by the vaccine’s effectiveness.

Now it is important to direct our attention to raising vaccination numbers among key audiences. For a list of all vaccine locations, visit de.gov/getmyvaccine. This is what we can do:

Get your children vaccinated. Children age 5 to 11 are eligible to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech pediatric dose. Clinical trials nationwide found the pediatric dose to be more than 90% protective against 5- to 11-year-olds developing COVID-19. Since then, approximately 5 million children in this age group have been vaccinated and no severe vaccine-related side effects such as myocarditis or severe allergic reactions were identified.

Get your first dose if you haven’t, and if you have, get your second dose. Most of our cases are among the unvaccinated, and partially vaccinated persons risk becoming ill or making others ill by being only partially protected.

Boost your protection with a booster dose of the vaccine. All Delawareans 16 years and older are now eligible. Evidence from clinical studies show that boosters do not merely top off immunity but elevate protection well beyond peak levels from the primary vaccine series. Those 16 and older who received both doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at least six months prior, and those 18 and older who were fully vaccinated with Moderna at least six months prior are eligible. Those who received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine two months prior should get a booster as well. Read more about additional doses at de.gov/boosters.

An increasingly vaccinated public means that 2022 can look much more "normal" than even 2021 when restrictions were eased. Still, given concerns about rising cases, the Delta variant, and what mass holiday gatherings and the newly circulating Omicron variant may mean, I encourage Delawareans to celebrate safely by following DPH’s holiday recommendations at de.gov/holidays. Before gathering with a people from multiple households and different parts of the country, get tested for COVID-19. If you test positive, have symptoms, or had close contact with someone with COVID-19, do not host or attend a gathering. And if you are going to indoor public spaces, mask up.

By continuing to improve the number of fully vaccinated Delawareans and taking additional COVID-19 precautions, we can safeguard the most vulnerable among us while safely enjoying the holidays and the new year.

Karyl Thomas Rattay, MD, MS, FAAP, is the director of the nationally-accredited Division of Public Health within the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services.