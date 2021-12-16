ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Julius Randle, Knicks aim to regroup against Rockets

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GTE9m_0dOLrhSX00

In what remains an ongoing search to recapture the magic that yielded a playoff berth last season, the New York Knicks are sharpening their focus on All-Star forward Julius Randle.

Randle, who scored 25 of his 31 points in the second half of the Knicks’ 105-96 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday, will lead New York into a road game against the Houston Rockets on Thursday.

The Knicks have dropped seven of eight games to fall into 12th place in the Eastern Conference, and they have yet to uncover any answers to their prolonged struggles.

Getting Randle back on track seems a solid place to start.

“When he’s aggressive like that, it makes us better,” Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said of Randle and his second-half outburst. “I love to see when he’s attacking the rim. It puts a lot of pressure on people and it opens things up for us.”

Randle is on the same page as Thibodeau. And with the Knicks set to play six of their next nine games on the road, investing thought into unlocking Randle seems the first step toward righting what has been wrong so far.

For Randle, toeing the line between attacking and facilitating remains a delicate balance.

“When I’m myself, I naturally do those things,” he said. “When I’m hesitating and overthinking, when I’ve got an open shot and I don’t shoot it, I’m trying to play the right way and get other people going, it kind of takes me out of rhythm. It takes away from my aggressiveness.

“It’s crazy because that’s when I start to get the turnovers. But when I’m naturally aggressive and playing with force, everything kind of falls into place and I get into a rhythm.”

Randle has seen his scoring, rebounding and assist totals decline from last season, when he was named the NBA’s Most Improved Player.

As the centerpiece for what the Knicks strive for offensively, Randle understands the significance of his role. With RJ Barrett and Obi Toppin sidelined by health and safety protocols, the Knicks aren’t whole, but even when they have been, the results haven’t been up to snuff.

“It’s a struggle,” Randle said. “We’re down a couple of guys and not playing great basketball. It’s tough, but this is what we all signed up for.

“We’re going to get it done. We’re going to figure it out, we’ve just got to take it a game at a time and get our confidence and our juice going.”

The Rockets might be lacking confidence now, too. Since winning seven consecutive games, Houston has dropped three of four during a grueling stretch of the schedule.

The Rockets lost both ends of a back-to-back last weekend against the Milwaukee Bucks and the Memphis Grizzlies before beating the Atlanta Hawks on Monday. The matchup with the Knicks will be the Rockets’ second back-to-back inside of a week, as Houston took a 124-89 road loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday.

The Rockets were without their top four scorers against the Cavaliers and looked the part, with Christian Wood (knee), Eric Gordon (groin), Jalen Green (hamstring) and Kevin Porter Jr. (thigh) all sidelined. In addition, Houston coach Stephen Silas left the bench in the first quarter following a bout of dehydration, and while he did not return, he appears set to return Thursday.

“He seems to be doing better,” Rockets forward Jae’Sean Tate said. “Well just go from there.”

Rookie Alperen Sengun came off the bench to lead Houston with a career-high 19 points plus 11 rebounds and five assists at Cleveland. Another rookie reserve, Josh Christopher, scored 17 points.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Obi Toppin
Person
Jalen Green
Person
Rj Barrett
Person
Tom Thibodeau
Person
Julius Randle
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Knicks having discussions about Rockets' Eric Gordon

Knicks point guard Derrick Rose has had Rockets shooting guard Eric Gordon on his radar. Now, with the Dec. 15 trade marker past, Knicks president Leon Rose does, too. Gordon is on a long list of potentially available players the Knicks have talked about internally, according to a source. The 3-point shooting guard isn’t a fit for the rebuilding Rockets, as he turns 33 on Christmas Day.
NBA
The Dream Shake

Houston Rockets vs. New York Knicks game preview

After their best win of the season in Atlanta, the Houston Rockets followed it up with arguably their worst loss of the season in Cleveland. Yes, the Rockets are incredibly thin right now. Kevin Porter Jr. and Jalen Green were their starting guards. Eric Gordon was the first backup guard off the bench. Danuel House Jr. is a key rotation piece, and Christian Wood is still Houston’s best big man (ducks as the Alperen Sengun fans throw cinderblocks at my head). With so many players out, it wasn’t surprising that Houston’s defense struggled to contain Cleveland’s offense. Likewise, they could not generate consistent offense for themselves.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New York Knicks#The Golden State Warriors
Posting and Toasting

Knicks 116, Rockets 103: “Give the keys to Deuce”

Not long after halftime of last night’s New York Knicks game in Houston, a 17-point lead had evaporated. The game seemed a microcosm of the season: a hot Knicks’ start followed by a long, steady drop-off. By the time New York’s 116-103 win was secure, hope sprung that the victory could be a microcosm for better days ahead, for the season, like the game, to see New York hit a rough patch, look inward, fight back and overcome. No better time than the present to get on a winning streak, something the Knicks haven’t done since before Halloween.
NBA
Yardbarker

Christian Wood's Injury Status For Knicks-Rockets Game

Christian Wood has been listed as questionable for the game between the New York Knicks and Houston Rockets. View the original article to see embedded media. The Houston Rockets are hosting the New York Knicks in Texas on Thursday evening, and for the game they could be without one of their best players.
NBA
The Dream Shake

Failing & Wailing: Knicks at Rockets

So the New York Knicks visit the Rockets for their only home game in this 5 in 7 stretch of games. The two teams had very different expectations for their season. The Rockets expected to lose, but wanted to bring in young players and begin to built the next contending Rockets team.
NBA
bigrapidsnews.com

Quickly hits 7 3-pointers, short-handed Knicks beat Rockets

HOUSTON (AP) — Immanuel Quickley hit seven 3-pointers and scored 24 points to help the short-handed New York Knicks beat the Houston Rockets 116-103 on Thursday night. New York snapped a four-game losing streak, winning for just the second time in its last nine games. Houston has lost four of five since a seven-game winning streak.
BASKETBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
Posting and Toasting

Knicks 116, Rockets 103: Scenes from the night Deuce came to town

The Knicks were behind the eight ball Thursday night in Houston, up against a red-hot Rockets club without the services of RJ Barrett, Obi Toppin and Quentin Grimes (Kevin Knox was out, too). Things got worse when Derrick Rose — arguably their best player this season — went down with an ankle injury in the first half. The Knicks let a 16-point lead slip away, and they were in desperate need of a savior.
NBA
wtaw.com

Quickly, Knicks Disperse of Rockets

Immanuel Quickly hit seven 3-pointers and scored 24 points to help the short-handed New York Knicks beat the Houston Rockets Thursday night, 116-103. Houston has now lost four of five since a seven-game winning streak.
NBA
Hoops Rumors

Rockets SG Eric Gordon reportedly on Knicks' radar

Rockets shooting guard Eric Gordon is among the players the Knicks have discussed internally as potential trade targets, a source tells Marc Berman of The New York Post. Berman cautions that the Knicks’ list is a long one, so there’s certainly no guarantee that the club will actually pursue Gordon, who turns 33 on Christmas Day.
NBA
Houston Chronicle

Rockets run out of gas in loss to Knicks

The Rockets team that returned home to Toyota Center on Thursday night to face the Knicks was a wounded and weary one, a squad short three starters in the second game of a back-to-back and their last before a five-game road trip. Although the Rockets came back from a 17-point...
NBA
on3.com

BBNBA: Randle, Knicks fall to Warriors on Steph's big night

Thirteen-hundred games. That’s how long it took Ray Allen, the NBA’s previous record-holder for made threes in a career, to set his historic bar. Last night, Steph Curry broke it in career game no. 789 — six full seasons faster. It was a historic moment, made all the more special because it happened in Madison Square Garden, the place it all started for Steph.
NBA
The Dream Shake

Rockets comeback falters as Knicks win 116-103

It’s hard to know what to do with games like this, in stretches like this. Last night the Rockets got shellacked by Cleveland. Tonight, they went back home to Houston to play the New York Knicks less than 24 hours after that contest ended. They’re going to play five...
NBA
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

29K+
Followers
30K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy