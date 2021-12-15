Top spa trends of 2022 focus on healing and rejuvenation

Post-summer skin can often be dull and dehydrated, so here’s how to bring your glow back. A long summer exposed to the sun and heat can take its toll, causing dry, congested and sun-damaged skin. So, as your summer glow fades, leaving your complexion looking dull, mottled and dehydrated, it’s time to address the damage and take some steps to rejuvenate your skincare. “The typical signs of summer-damaged skin are redness, roughness and increased pigmentation,” dermatologist Dr Shaaira Nasir explains. Together with temperature change, air conditioning and pollution, your skin is challenged during the warmer months and now is the time to super-charge your moisture levels and give your skin that extra bit of TLC.
