ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Top spa trends of 2022 focus on healing and rejuvenation

By Brandpoint (BPT)
kingsvillerecord.com
 3 days ago

(BPT) - With health and wellness top of mind for so many people, interest in spas...

www.kingsvillerecord.com

Comments / 0

Related
MOJEH

How To Rejuvenate Post-Summer Skin

Post-summer skin can often be dull and dehydrated, so here’s how to bring your glow back. A long summer exposed to the sun and heat can take its toll, causing dry, congested and sun-damaged skin. So, as your summer glow fades, leaving your complexion looking dull, mottled and dehydrated, it’s time to address the damage and take some steps to rejuvenate your skincare. “The typical signs of summer-damaged skin are redness, roughness and increased pigmentation,” dermatologist Dr Shaaira Nasir explains. Together with temperature change, air conditioning and pollution, your skin is challenged during the warmer months and now is the time to super-charge your moisture levels and give your skin that extra bit of TLC.
SKIN CARE
KATU.com

Pinhole Gum Rejuvenation

Receding gums can be unattractive and cause tooth sensitivity, and traditional procedures can be very painful! But today on Afternoon Live, Kara spoke with Dr. John Chao who created a procedure that not only corrects gum recession but is less painful than other traditional procedures. Dr. Chao has trained more than 3,500 dentist in his "Pinhole Gum Rejuvenation" that can treat multiple teeth and work on patients of all ages.
HEALTH
kingsvillerecord.com

Expert Heidi Kristoffer Shares Top 4 Ways to Achieve Wellness this Holiday Season

(BPT) - Between holiday planning, entertaining and traveling, the festive season can be merry yet stressful, even more so given the uncertainty that persists today. Coupled with the new year ahead (aka New Year’s resolutions on the horizon), our overall well-being can likely use a refresh. It’s important to remember that wellness is not a “one size fits all” as what may work for some doesn’t work for everyone; instead, strive to find a routine that works best for you and allows you to feel good. Yoga and wellness expert Heidi Kristoffer describes holistic wellness as every part of your well-being feeling truly well, including your physical and emotional state, allowing you to be the optimal you. Heidi’s shared how she maintains a holistic wellness routine as well as some of her tips for creating a personalized regimen to help you be the best you — from the inside out!
YOGA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rejuvenation#Spas#Bpt
kingsvillerecord.com

Psoriatic arthritis: 4 tips on how to advocate for yourself

(BPT) - Sponsored by Eli Lilly and Company. Psoriatic arthritis is a progressive form of inflammatory arthritis that can cause swelling, stiffness and pain in and around the joints. Because psoriatic arthritis can be difficult to diagnose, many living with this chronic autoimmune disease may also experience a delay in their diagnosis, which can be incredibly tiresome and frustrating. If you or a loved one are struggling with the symptoms of psoriatic arthritis, it is important to advocate for yourself and bring up symptoms early with a physician when discussing potential treatment options.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Byrdie

The Microbiome, The Modern Approach To Defining Your Skin Type

When it comes to the nature of our skin, how often are we asked about our skin type? As a result, we automatically draw upon the common types such as sensitive, normal, combination, oily, or blemish-prone. It isn’t to say that this terminology is incorrect, but we no longer can draw such simple conclusions about our skin.
SKIN CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
matadornetwork.com

This is the most over-the-top and expensive spa treatment in the world

We all love a good pampering, and if you’ve already splurged on a luxury stay, why not go all out and top off your vacation with a visit to the spa? Because yes, forking out $200 for a dreamy massage is always worth it. But if that price point is making you cringe, wellness and relaxation specialists at CFAH are about to blow your mind with their list of the most expensive spa treatments. In ascending order, here are the five most expensive pamper sessions around the world.
LIFESTYLE
TrendHunter.com

Top 30 Home Trends in December

The top December 2021 home ideas tap into a sense of playfulness, optimism and they are a reflection of changing times. With many people still working from home full-time, or now at least part of the time, brands are helping people to create more conducive environments for focused work with items like sound-absorbing curtains. Hygiene at home remains top-of-mind for many households and Midea's newly launched Lunar Series of washers and dryers are packed with health-focused features that tackle everything from allergies to bacteria.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Woman's World

Taking Too Much of This Common Supplement Can Cause Hair Loss, Joint Pain, and Fatigue

Eating a diet rich in vitamins and minerals can help fight infections and inflammation, and taking supplements to ensure you’re getting enough of the right ones can act as an extra shield of protection for your health. However, getting too much of certain vitamins and minerals can actually have a negative effect. Selenium is one of those minerals. When taken correctly, it has several benefits. But overdoing it can lead to hair loss, fatigue, and other scary symptoms.
WEIGHT LOSS
newbeauty.com

The Top Trending Skin-Care Questions of 2021

With 2021 almost in the rearview, it’s good to reflect on what we’re leaving behind as we flip our calendars to a new year. Google’s Year in Search data provides insight into what trillions of people had on their minds over the past 365 days, including the top trending skin-care questions.
SKIN CARE
Real Simple

5 Eye Cream Mistakes That Are Sabotaging Your Anti-Aging Goals

If you've ever wondered to yourself, "Do I really need to use an eye cream?" the answer is yes. The skin around our eyes tends to be more fragile and prone to dryness compared to the rest of our face, which means the area shows signs of aging more quickly. Think crow's feet, skin laxity, and even sun spots.
SKIN CARE
theodysseyonline.com

5 Easy Hair Care DIY Treatments in Budget

Your hair is one of the most crucial parts of your personality. It reflects who you are and your class as well. So, you must take care of it properly by using the right and safe hair care products. Lack of pampering and attention to your hair can lead to...
HAIR CARE
Who What Wear

10 Skin-Tightening Essential Oils That Are Like Nature's Botox

Even with all the care and products we put into our skin, there's always a reminder that we are in fact human, and aging skin is just a natural and unavoidable reminder of getting older. External factors like UV and sun damage, stress, pollution, and yes, genetics, can all speed up that process.
SKIN CARE
yankodesign.com

Cleverly designed dual-sided shower scrubber comes infused with charcoal for healthy skin

With a dual-sided design that lets you choose between a softer massaging side, and an effective exfoliating side, the Shower Scrubber comes from the folks at Casamera, who shook up the industry with their ridiculously comfortable and absorbent bath towels and robes earlier this year. The Shower Scrubber comes with a radical new redesign, sporting a honeycomb pattern on one side, to open your skin pores, and a walnut-shell textured surface on the other side, for scrubbing off dead cells to leave your skin shining. The sponge is made from a soft, absorbent, naturally occurring Konjac root (used for centuries by the Japanese to bathe young babies), and comes with a choice of 5 different infusions, from activated charcoal to clear your skin, to matcha, known for its anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory properties.
SKIN CARE
Real Simple

5 Isometric Exercises to Help Build Strength and Balance

When was the last time you did isometric exercises? If never is your answer (although you've likely done them before without knowing it), then it's time for a change. Isometric exercises can be key to boosting your fitness as well as helping improve normal functioning and movement in everyday life.
WORKOUTS
TODAY.com

Dermatologists share how to use active ingredients to target skin concerns

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
SKIN CARE
shefinds

This Is Actually The Most Important Skincare Step For Anti-Aging—It’s Not Retinol!

Retinol has long been regarded as the most valuable addition to your skincare arsenal for anti-aging, promoting collagen production in the body and tightening and firming your complexion. However, while retinol is a great ingredient for preventing signs of aging from developing on your skin and fading existing fine lines and wrinkles, it is not a formula that works for everyone as it can often be harsh on the skin, causing irritation and redness when initially integrated into your routine.
SKIN CARE
Cosmopolitan

16 Best Deodorants Your Sensitive Skin Deserves in 2021

Fact: If your deodorant is giving you rashes, itchy pits, or burning sensations after you swipe it on, you need to try a deodorant for sensitive skin. Like, unless you just shaved five minutes ago (in which case all deodorants can cause irritation), then there's a good chance your skin is reacting negatively to some of the ingredients in your deodorant. But before you immediately throw out your regular deo and swap it for a natural deodorant—which, fun fact, can also be potentially irritating (see: baking soda and essential oils)—you need to understand what you're actually putting on your skin.
SKIN CARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy