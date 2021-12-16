ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

WVU students affected by pandemic benefit from scholarship

New Haven Register
 1 day ago

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Some West Virginia University students affected by the COVID-19...

www.nhregister.com

Comments / 0

Related
Marietta Daily Journal

Reinhardt nursing student awarded $4K in scholarship money

Just before Reinhardt University's holiday break, nursing student Steven Howard was awarded a special gift for his pursuit of a degree in the university's Cauble School of Nursing. “I had no idea about the gift. My family and one classmate knew about it – and they did a very good...
CHARITIES
WDIO-TV

Lake Superior College students receive scholarships

Tuesday, was a great day for five lucky students at Lake Superior College. Each one of these students were presented with "The Gene Haas Scholarship" for the spring semester 2022. The funding from Gene Haas Foundation and the Lake Superior College Foundation is focused on helping to recruit and retain...
DULUTH, MN
mybuckhannon.com

Upshur County students earn Shepherd University scholarships

SHEPHERDSTOWN, W.Va.— The following students have been awarded privately funded scholarships from the Shepherd University Foundation. The Foundation will provide more than $2 million in student, faculty, and program support for the 2021-22 academic year. Located in West Virginia’s Eastern Panhandle, Shepherd University is a regional public university accredited by...
UPSHUR COUNTY, WV
ku.edu

Abhay and Mina Bisarya Scholarship to support international students

LAWRENCE — For Abhay and Mina Bisarya, Feb. 4, 1968, was a day of destiny. Seeking a sunnier climate, Abhay, an electrical engineering graduate student, decided to transfer from the University of Glasgow, Scotland, to KU, where his maternal uncle was earning a doctorate in pharmacy. Mina was traveling to...
LAWRENCE, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pandemic#Wvu#Ap
Newsday

Farmingdale State partners with scholarship program for DACA students

A privately funded scholarship program to help fund college educations for students brought to the country illegally as children has added Farmingdale State College as a partner school, the first on Long Island and in the SUNY system. TheDream.US National Scholarship Program, based in Washington, D.C., relies on donations from...
FARMINGDALE, NY
cincinnatimagazine.com

What Colleges, Faculty, and Students Learned From the Pandemic

As the global COVID-19 pandemic dawns in March 2020, Joan Ferrante awakes with a plan: She’ll write a book. She recruits colleagues at Northern Kentucky University, who are scrambling to reinvent their classes for remote teaching, to be her potential co-authors. The whole world has the feeling of unprecedented...
CINCINNATI, OH
pittstate.edu

Strategic communication student chosen for prestigious scholarship

Kori McIntosh-Brown, a senior honors student majoring in strategic communication at Pittsburg State, has been chosen as one of three scholars for the Inez Y. Kaiser Memorial Fund and has been awarded $2,500. The scholarship was created in honor of a groundbreaking Black graduate. Kaiser, born in Kansas City, Kansas,...
PITTSBURG, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
West Virginia University
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WDTV

WVU: 4 students referred for sharing threats

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Four West Virginia University students could face discipline after they allegedly shared threatening information online, the university said Wednesday. In a statement, WVU said the students have been referred to the Office of Student Conduct where they could face disciplinary action, up to and including expulsion.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
Sun-Gazette

LHU biology student awarded alumni association scholarship

LOCK HAVEN — Samantha Whelan, of Exeter, is one of nine recipients of the Lock Haven University Alumni Association Scholarship for the 2021-22 school year. Whelan is a sophomore transfer student majoring in biology at LHU. Whelan received the LHU Alumni Association Scholarship in large part due to her...
LOCK HAVEN, PA
Lima News

Three local students earn scholarships to Baldwin Wallace

BEREA, Ohio — Hannah Pack, of Minster, Megan Jurosic, of New Knoxville, and Luke Vonderhaar, of New Bremen, each received scholarships from Baldwin Wallace University. Jurosic graduated from New Knoxville High School and is now studying management, innovation and marketing. She earned the Reed Family Scholarship. Pack graduated from...
NEW BREMEN, OH
WVNews

4 students referred to WVU Office of Student Conduct for online posts

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Four students have been referred to the West Virginia University Office of Student Conduct where they could face disciplinary action, up to and including expulsion, officials said Wednesday. These students were identified as sharing threatening information online and are in violation of the university’s...
MORGANTOWN, WV
NJ.com

N.J. high school switches to remote learning until 2022 after spike in COVID cases

A Middlesex County vocational and technical school switched to remote learning Thursday due to an uptick in COVID cases, a school official said. “Due to an increase in the number of positive COVID-19 case and the number of close contacts, the East Brunswick Campus of the Middlesex County Vocational and Technical Schools has decided to close school and transition to fully remote instruction beginning on Thursday, Dec. 9,” Principal Michael J. Cappiello said in an announcement posted on the school’s website.
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
ucbjournal.com

Overton County students benefit from grant

HILHAM – Hilham Elementary students will have new wobble chairs thanks to the efforts of fourth grade teacher Spring Choate. Choate applied for an Insuring Success Grant from Swallows Insurance and Lite Rock 95.9. Wobble chairs help students with high energy levels. “It helps them stay focused in class and...
OVERTON COUNTY, TN
Feasterville-Trevose Times

Bucks County students awarded full high school scholarships from Connelly Foundation

The Connelly Foundation announced in a virtual ceremony its 2022-23 Neumann Scholars. It is awarding 44 academically-talented eighth grade students from 29 regional parochial schools with four-year, full scholarships to attend any Philadelphia Archdiocesan high school of their choosing. Each student will receive a grant for the full high school...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Boston

LIST: These Colleges Are Requiring Students And Staff To Get COVID Vaccine Booster Shots

BOSTON (CBS) — A growing number of colleges in the Boston area are requiring students and staff to get a coronavirus vaccine booster shot. The Centers For Disease Control says that “everyone ages 16 and older should get a booster shot.” Eligibility for a booster shot starts six months after receiving a second Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, and two months after getting a Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Some schools are requiring boosters in time for the start of the spring semester or whenever eligibility allows, while others have set different deadlines. We’ve compiled a list of colleges that have announced booster shot requirements. Click on the links for more information about each school’s policy. Bentley College: Boosters required for the spring semester Boston College: Boosters required by Feb. 9 Boston University: Boosters required by Feb. 4, or as soon as eligibility allows Emerson College: Boosters required before return from winter break, or as soon as eligibility allows Harvard University: Boosters will be required for all who are eligible Northeastern University: Boosters required by Jan. 18, or as soon as eligibility allows UMass Amherst: Boosters required for the spring semester Wheaton College: Boosters required within 30 days of being eligible, starting Feb.1    
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy