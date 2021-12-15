This Holiday Season, Let’s Appreciate the Difference Health Makes

Check out these tips from Olivia Pierce, Financial Readiness Program Manager at Redstone. And don't miss... What Your Pig Really Wants: Financial Goal-Setting Virtual Class: 26 Jan, 1200 Central https://connect.apan.org/healthylivingworking/ In partnership with the EAP Healthy Living & Working Program We fill the proverbial piggy bank with what we think will ultimately lead to financial success and freedom, but is it the right stuff? While creating or tweaking financial resolutions this year, allow your Financial Readiness Program Manager to guide you through a solution-focused process where you will identify what’s working so that you can do more of it and what’s not working so that you can do something different. You’ll answer questions such as “What is the purpose of money in my life?” Learn how to infuse values into your financial goals, which will ultimately enhance your motivation and follow-through of those goals. You’ll also learn about one of the piggy bank’s worst enemies: financial enmeshment (financially supporting friends, family, adult children, or grandchildren) and how to set yourself and others free.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 6 HOURS AGO