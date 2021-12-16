Vitrectomy Devices Market | Hospital segment is Predicted to Dominate in the Industry Growth in the Upcoming Years

Intraoperative neuromonitoring or intraoperitoneal neurophysiological monitoring is the application of non-invasive techniques such as neuropsychological tests, such as patient response to local anesthetics, electroencephalogram, evoked electrical potentials, and neuroimaging to monitor the neurological integrity of specific brain areas during surgery. This technology has provided a new way for monitoring the human brain’s activity during surgery without using invasive methods, such as the use of electrodes inserted in the head. The results of these tests have revealed important information about brain function during operative stroke recovery. Intraoperative Neuromonitoring has been applied in many different fields. It is most commonly used in the treatment of patients following a traumatic stroke involving death of the patient, head trauma, multiple sclerosis (MS) patients, or patients with a brain stem tumor. Intraoperative Neuromonitoring has also been used to monitor and report on the health of stroke survivors, in order to determine if there are any changes in the health of the nervous system or other signs of possible neurological damage that can occur after the patient had suffered a stroke.

