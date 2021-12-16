ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vitrectomy Devices Market | Hospital segment is Predicted to Dominate in the Industry Growth in the Upcoming Years

By TMR Research
 1 day ago

The vitrectomy devices market has been anticipated to experience significant growth avenues in the forthcoming years. This increasing market growth is due to increasing cases of retinal disease. Further, there are innumerable factors that are responsible for the disease. Diabetes also put a negative effect on the health of the eyes...

Hospital Furniture Market Growth, Latest Trends, Regional Insights, Share Value, Key Players and Size Projection by 2027

Hospital furniture is also critical in changing a hospital environment into a comfortable public space for patients. The hospital furniture market will continue to thrive as long as hospitals are considered a civic obligation and public institutions. As per MRFR, the Hospital furniture market is estimated to gain a CAGR of 9.8% in the duration of the forecast period.
Digital Therapeutic Devices Market Report | Know the Value-Grab Opportunities in Various Segments in the Industry

Global Digital Therapeutic Devices Market Projected to Expand at 15.6% CAGR between 2017 and 2025. The global digital therapeutic devices market is divided among a large number of players that features stiff competition, notes a fresh market study by Transparency Market Research (TMR). Going ahead, the competitive scenario is likely to intensify as more and more medical device companies make a foray into this market with their technological expertise. However, some of the companies hold a strong foothold than the rest in the global digital therapeutics devices market, namely Proteus Digital Health, WellDoc Inc., Noom Inc., Propeller Health, Canary Health, BiogeniQ Inc., Glooko Inc., Claritas MindSciences, Nanobiosys Inc., Jintronix Inc., Zest Health LLC, HealthMine Inc., BioTelemetry Inc., Digital Therapeutics, Omada Health Inc., Livongo Health, Ginger.io, Inc., 2Morrow Inc., Mango Health, Twine Health Inc., Firstbeat Technologies Ltd, Big Health, Dthera Sciences, Virta Health Corp, Meru Health Inc., Pear Therapeutics Inc., and Blue Mesa.
Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market to Surpass USD 30 Million by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 6.53% | Asian Heart Association, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd., Prince Court Medical Centre, Gleneagles Hospitals

Intraoperative neuromonitoring or intraoperitoneal neurophysiological monitoring is the application of non-invasive techniques such as neuropsychological tests, such as patient response to local anesthetics, electroencephalogram, evoked electrical potentials, and neuroimaging to monitor the neurological integrity of specific brain areas during surgery. This technology has provided a new way for monitoring the human brain’s activity during surgery without using invasive methods, such as the use of electrodes inserted in the head. The results of these tests have revealed important information about brain function during operative stroke recovery. Intraoperative Neuromonitoring has been applied in many different fields. It is most commonly used in the treatment of patients following a traumatic stroke involving death of the patient, head trauma, multiple sclerosis (MS) patients, or patients with a brain stem tumor. Intraoperative Neuromonitoring has also been used to monitor and report on the health of stroke survivors, in order to determine if there are any changes in the health of the nervous system or other signs of possible neurological damage that can occur after the patient had suffered a stroke.
Histology and Cytology Market Size & Trends 2021 – expected to reach US$ 39,073.7 Million With CAGR of 13.35% by 2028 | Abbott, Hologic Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company

Histology and Cytology Market continues to expand with Zoetis introducing its digital cytology testing Vetscan Imagyst platform for veterinary diagnosis of cancer, infection, and inflammation. Market Overview. Histology and cytology is a field of medical science that studies the structure of cells and tissues. Both fields are used in the...
Healthcare Cloud Computing Market – Demand Emerging-Technologies, Trends, Global Projections, Analysis, Segmentation, Applications, Business-Opportunity, Advancements & Forecast 2027

The Healthcare Cloud Computing Market Size is expected to grow at a cross USD 64.1 Billion by 2025 and increase at a CAGR of 13.6% during the estimated future period. According to industry research, the Healthcare Cloud Computing Market is expected to grow rapidly over the next several years. Changes in instalment modes, a growing patient pool, and other factors have all contributed to an increase in the volume of advanced information overseen by medical services a habitat throughout the years. Healthcare Cloud Computing has also accelerated the growth of the amount of data that has to be preserved and managed, hence increasing the need for distributed computing and cutting-edge scientific instruments to increase operational efficacy. The growing popularity of the Internet of Things (IoT) has accelerated the use of distributed computing in the medical field. The healthcare cloud computing market is unlikely to be affected by these considerations.
Dry Mouth Relief Market To Reach USD 3.12 Billion By 2028 | Reports And Data

Increasing incidence of dry mouth owing to side-effects of medicines, availability of a wide range of affordable dry mouth relief products, and rising awareness regarding dry mouth are key factors driving market growth. New York, December 13,2021 – The global dry mouth relief market size is expected to reach USD...
Biohacking Market Size is Expected to Reach USD 63 Billion at 19% CAGR by 2028 | Future Trends, Growth Projection and Sales Statistics

Biohacking Market is projected to reach USD 63 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 19% by 2028. Increased biohacking knowledge, the prevalence of chronic conditions, and consumer desire for smart gadgets and drugs are all projected to contribute to the market’s growth in the coming years, which will in turn drive its expansion. As technology advances, new medical devices and sensors are being introduced to the market, fueling the sector’s rapid expansion. There will be many more enhancements to come in the future that will continue to raise awareness and widen the market’s scope. Radio frequency identification (RFID) and the internet of things (IoT) are two technologies that have gained popularity in the industry (IoT). A significant portion of the populace has become captivated with their use in numerous gadgets, resulting in record-breaking growth for the industry.
Epinephrine Market To Reach USD 4.76 Billion By 2028 With CAGR of 8.7% | Reports And Data

New York, December 13,2021 – The global epinephrine market size is expected to reach USD 4.76 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 8.7%, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Increasing demand for auto-injectors owing to their quick administration during emergency situations, increasing incidence of severe allergic reactions and anaphylactic shock, and technological advancements in epinephrine injectors are key factors expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period. Epinephrine is widely used to restore cardiac rhythm, control asthma, and treat life-threatening allergic reactions. This is also a key factor boosting demand for epinephrine products and is expected to contribute to market growth going ahead.
Vernal Keratoconjunctivitis Market – Growing incidences of vernal keratoconjuctivities in young adults and children living in warm environment, is estimated to spur the market growth

Vernal Keratoconjunctivitis Market (Forecast Period 2021-2028): The report provides a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists and competitive analysis of Vernal Keratoconjunctivitis Market. The study covers important knowledge that makes the analysis document a handy resource for managers, analysts, business consultants and different key individuals get ready-to-access and self-analyzed study in conjunction with graphs and tables to assist perceive market trends, drivers and market challenges.It also highlights the restraints and opportunities expected to influence the market’s growth during the said period. The study provides a holistic perspective on the market’s growth throughout the above mentioned forecast period in terms of revenue(in US$ Mn) and Volume (Thousand Units), across different geographies.
Epigenetics Market To Reach USD 36.52 Billion By 2028 With CAGR of 18.8% | Reports And Data

Increasing research activities and funding in the field of epigenetics, rising prevalence of target diseases/disorders, reduced sequencing time, and increasing geriatric population are key factors contributing to high CAGR of epigenetics market during the forecast period. New York, December 14,2021 – According to the current analysis of Reports and Data,...
Body Worn Insect Repellent Market Growth and Restrain Factors Analysis Report

Rising dependency of users on insecticide products in order to avoid the risk of insect-borne diseases is expected to propel the growth of the body worn insect repellent market in the future. The body worn insect repellent market is widely fragmented. Large number of small, medium, and large companies operate in the market at the global and domestic level. Companies are focusing on offering innovative solutions to increase their market reach.
Preeclampsia Diagnostics Market size worth $2,780.4 Million, Globally, by 2028 at 11.8% CAGR: Diabetomics, Thermo Fisher Scientific

Preeclampsia is a pregnancy-related health complication, in which the pregnant woman experiences high blood pressure and signs of damage to another organ system, mostly kidneys, and liver. Generally, preeclampsia begins after 20 weeks of pregnancy in women whose blood pressure had been normal. Some of the most common symptoms of preeclampsia include sudden weight gain, edema, hypertension, and persistent headache.
Investments in Technological Advancements to Drive the Sleep Aids Market

As per Persistence Market Research’s latest revised industry analysis, the global sleep aids market was valued at over US$ 24.6 Bn in 2020, and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of close to 4.5% over the forecast period (2021-2031). Increasing prevalence of sleep-related disorders, changing lifestyles, obesity, and increasing...
The Infrared Thermometers Market to Witness Invigorating Trends

The Infrared Thermometers Market is there to witness remarkable growth in the forecast period. The existing scenario implies the consumerization of healthcare. In other words, technology is relieving the hospital staff from providing an appropriate level of the care needed, that too, in a better way. Data-driven diagnosis has seen the light of the day in wake of habits and requirements of smartphone-oriented patients. This would be the future of the healthcare vertical.
Next-Gen Technological Advancements to Accelerate the Examination and Surgical Gloves Market

The Examination and Surgical Gloves Market is all set to witness staggering growth in the upcoming period. With technological advancements under its belt, the healthcare vertical is witnessing hi-tech demands. In other words, the healthcare personnel is expected to be abreast with the operations of high-tech devices like handheld computers, smart infusion pumps, and so on. Also, utmost care needs to be taken concerning scanning right the very first time along with vibration alert to not disturb the sleeping patients.
Forensic Technology Market To Reach USD 50.41 Billion By 2027 With CAGR of 12.3% | Reports And Data

Surge in criminal and terrorist activities and need for more efficient solutions to investigate crime and online fraud is driving forensic technology market growth. New York, December 15,2021 – The global forensic technology market is forecast to reach a market size of USD 50.41 Billion by 2027 and register a rapid revenue growth rate over the next seven years, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The forensic technology market continues to register major growth owing to increasing demand and usage of advanced technologies to solve crimes. High demand for these solutions is also due to upsurge in sophisticated crimes and illicit activities in recent years, which have been resulting in increased growth of the forensic technology market.
Cell Sorting Market Size To Reach USD 805.1 Million By 2027 With CAGR of 7.9% | Reports And Data

High demand for cell sorting in stem cell research and increase in prevalence of chronic diseases across the globe are driving growth of the cell sorting market. New York, December 16,2021 – The global cell sorting market is projected to reach a market size of USD 805.1 Million by 2027 and register a relatively high CAGR during the forecast period, according to a recent report by Reports and Data. Cell sorting is a process of taking cells from an organism and separating them according to their type. These cells are labelled and tagged. Cell sorting market revenue is growing due to increase in research and development activities in healthcare and pharmaceutical industries. Advancements in diagnostic procedures and increase in prevalence of chronic diseases, such as diabetes and cancer, are factors also contributing to growth of the global cell sorting market.
Hearing Protection Devices Market size worth $ 4,079.0 Million, Globally, by 2028 at 11.6% CAGR | 3M, Starkey Laboratories India Pvt. Ltd, Honeywell International

Hearing protection devices are special gadgets that are worn in or over the ears to forestall noise-induced hearing disabilities. There are a few sorts of hearing protection devices like earmuffs, earplugs, hearing bands, and others. Earmuffs are devices worn over the ears to give hearing protection by lessening noise levels, while earplugs are inserted in the ear waterway to shield the ear from noisy clamor, water interruption, foreign bodies, dust, or extreme wind. Earmuffs can be utilized at production and manufacturing factories, mines, music shows, war (guard area), and others.
Cancer Biomarker Market Trends, Growth Insights, Regional Outlook, Size Value, Industry Dynamics and Applications by 2027

Market Research Future (MRFR) reveals that the cancer biomarker market would obtain a growth rate of 15.8% from 2020 to 2027. Rapidly mounting cases of cancer in the wake of surging prevalence of unhealthy living and bad eating habits will favor the cancer biomarkers market the years ahead. Rise in technological advances facilitate the combination of cancer biomarkers with several novel medications for faster and more accurate diagnosis along with improved treatments.
Micro Computed Tomography Market is anticipated to hold a dominating position to 2030 | TMR Research Study

The micro computed tomography market has been anticipated to experience significant growth avenues in the upcoming years. This market growth is on the back of various factors including increasing use and strong demand for the technologically advanced systems that are capable of 3D rendering. Further, a high replacement rate along with rising product features are likely to drive growth opportunities in the market. The additional features of these products have been expanding the applications of micro computed tomography services. Owing to these factors, the market is predicted to experience significant opportunities in the forthcoming years.
