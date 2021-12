Barbara Massey Rogers and the Jack C. Massey Foundation jointly announced today a new $15 million gift to Belmont University, matching the largest single gift in University history. The donation—which secures the naming rights to a to-be-constructed building designed to foster explorations of data, discovery and design—continues a longstanding tradition of generous support of Belmont by the Massey family while honoring the legacy of one of the greatest entrepreneurs and businessmen in American history. The new facility, to be named the Jack C. Massey Center, will be located on 15th Avenue and will be home to the University’s Admissions Welcome Center, the recently launched Belmont Data Collaborative and the Cone Center for Entrepreneurship, among other entities.

