Texas Governor Gregg Abbott wants you to know you have “the right to control and secure your own body” — unless, that is, you’re seeking an abortion. Speaking out against vaccine mandates, Abbott told Fox News host Sean Hannity on Friday night, “This is whether or not somebody is going to have something put into their body that they do not want put into their body. That’s more than freedom, that’s the right to control and secure your own body. And that’s exactly why we’re winning on this issue.” Abbott signed the nation’s most restrictive abortion ban, S.B. 8, into law this...

WOMEN'S HEALTH ・ 5 DAYS AGO