Here's how some companies are helping staff members strike a healthy balance between home life and their jobs. There’s nothing like living through nearly two years of a global health pandemic — with much of it spent working from home — to make people reassess what they want and don’t want in a job. And with calls to come back to the office full-time likely hitting a sour note with hundreds of thousands, (if not millions!) of people, it’s little wonder there are upwards of 10 million open jobs in the U.S. at the close of 2021.

ECONOMY ・ 6 DAYS AGO