Rain and storm chances return Thursday

What a warm Thursday! Many of us were around 80° which is about 15° above the typical high temperature at this time of the year. Be prepared for more possible thick fog in the morning on Friday. A DENSE FOG ADVISORY is in effect until 9 AM for the entire region. You may not be able to see very far in front of you on the roads, especially before the sun is all the way up on Friday morning, so be sure to work in some extra time in your morning routine. The fog should lift by mid-morning and then there's a chance of a few isolated to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening hours. Highs will still be awfully close to 80°! Morning fog is possible, again, on Saturday morning and then a daytime chance of storms will come in around a 30%-40% chance, but the likeliest round of storms comes with the cold front some time after 3 PM on Saturday. That same cold front will bring a drastic drop in temperatures from Saturday to Sunday so don't be surprised by the much colder day! Another round of showers is possible Monday, but the bulk of the rain could stay south. Temperatures will remain chilly to begin Christmas Week next week but will slowly warm closer to 70° by Christmas Eve on Friday and warm to the lower to mid 70s for Christmas Day and staying dry. You know what this forecast means for your Christmas? There is a 100% chance we WON'T have a white Christmas! Have a great Friday!

ENVIRONMENT ・ 12 HOURS AGO