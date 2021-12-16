ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Rain and storm chances return Thursday

Bowling Green Daily News
 1 day ago

Steadily increasing rain and storm chances are slated Thursday as a cold front approaches from the northwest....

www.bgdailynews.com

NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KFOR

Big temp drops are here, but highs remain above average!

After a 20 to 30 degree temp drop from Wednesday’s record breaking highs, we are cooler, but still above normal (for now). Thursday, look for an increase in clouds with showers possible tonight, spreading from south to north. Lows will be in the middle 40s. Temps remain about 10...
ENVIRONMENT
WYFF4.com

New Saturday rain timing

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Tonight, prepare for somewhat thick clouds overhead tonight with temperature lows in the lower 50s. Tomorrow, expect a southerly breeze to push temperatures up to near 70 while staying partly cloudy and mainly dry. Expect waves of rain starting late-morning Saturday and continuing into the afternoon.
GREENVILLE, SC
WDSU

Thick Fog, Storm Chances, Weekend Changes

What a warm Thursday! Many of us were around 80° which is about 15° above the typical high temperature at this time of the year. Be prepared for more possible thick fog in the morning on Friday. A DENSE FOG ADVISORY is in effect until 9 AM for the entire region. You may not be able to see very far in front of you on the roads, especially before the sun is all the way up on Friday morning, so be sure to work in some extra time in your morning routine. The fog should lift by mid-morning and then there's a chance of a few isolated to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening hours. Highs will still be awfully close to 80°! Morning fog is possible, again, on Saturday morning and then a daytime chance of storms will come in around a 30%-40% chance, but the likeliest round of storms comes with the cold front some time after 3 PM on Saturday. That same cold front will bring a drastic drop in temperatures from Saturday to Sunday so don't be surprised by the much colder day! Another round of showers is possible Monday, but the bulk of the rain could stay south. Temperatures will remain chilly to begin Christmas Week next week but will slowly warm closer to 70° by Christmas Eve on Friday and warm to the lower to mid 70s for Christmas Day and staying dry. You know what this forecast means for your Christmas? There is a 100% chance we WON'T have a white Christmas! Have a great Friday!
ENVIRONMENT
hoiabc.com

Showers possible late Friday

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The winter gear will be needed this morning as freezing conditions have returned for our Friday morning. Temperatures will run in the mid 20′s to lower 30′s throughout the morning commute under mostly clear skies. As we head through Friday’s forecast, clouds...
PEORIA, IL
wtae.com

Scattered rain showers tonight, sun then clouds on Friday

Scattered rain showers will move in after 4 p.m. and end by 11:30 p.m. A cool front will pass through by midnight and skies will clear overnight with temps cooling into the mid/upper 30s. Friday will start with sunshine, then increasing clouds through the afternoon with temps in upper 40s,...
ENVIRONMENT
wtva.com

Some rain possible Thursday Night with heavier storms likely by Saturday

Chances for storms near the Tennessee State line tonight with better rain chances Saturday. After a fairly dry week, rain chances start to increase over the next few days with the most likely chance is arriving by the early weekend. One more warm day for Friday, before another day of dropping temperatures on Saturday.
ENVIRONMENT
41nbc.com

Rain chances return Friday with warmer temps

After a chilly day in Middle Georgia we are seeing pretty stagnant temps tonight thanks to dense fog and cloud cover. Fog will continue to hang around into early Friday, finally subsiding through the late morning. Highs will be warming into the 70s even with mostly cloudy skies. Scattered showers...
ENVIRONMENT
KULR8

Prepare For Light Snow & Cold Wind Chills

Thursday night a cold front will track southeast across the region bringing in a light chance for snow (accumulations around a trace to 2"). Cold temperatures and low wind chills can be expected throughout the day Friday with overnight lows ranging between 10 degrees above and below zero, with wind chills as low as -35.
ENVIRONMENT
1011now.com

Seasonal temperatures for Friday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Typical December temperatures for Friday across Nebraska with intervals of clouds and sun. A cold front will move through the region tonight and bring sharply colder temperatures on Saturday with a gusty northwest wind. Breezy and warmer conditions expected on Sunday. Partly to mostly sunny in...
LINCOLN, NE
Bowling Green Daily News

Showers/storms continue Friday

Rounds of showers and storms will continue to impact the area Friday through Saturday. Much colder air filters in behind a passing cold front Saturday night, setting up more winter-like conditions to finish out the weekend. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com. Friday Low 52˚ / High 65˚ Showers Likely...
ENVIRONMENT
WLBT

First Alert Forecast: nearing records Friday; rain, few storms return Saturday

FRIDAY: Similar to your Thursday, we’ll kick off the day with cloudy skies and areas of fog; sun breaks will become part of the story by the afternoon hours. Expect temperatures to continue to creep farther up – in the 70s to near 80° by the afternoon hours. A rogue shower or two can’t be ruled out by late afternoon. Clouds and a few showers will be possible into the overnight hours with lows only dropping to the middle to upper 60s.
ENVIRONMENT

