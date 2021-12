Placer API allows customers to enrich, filter, or aggregate the data to support their specific business needs and automate insight delivery. Placer.ai, the leader in location analytics and foot traffic data, announced the launch of its new API. Placer API is a fully featured REST API that is easy to integrate and offers support in a variety of different coding languages. Placer API enables developers and analysts to send requests that return a range of Placer.ai data and insights into executive and customer dashboards, internal reporting, predictive and competitive analysis tools and more.

