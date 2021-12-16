'Relentless investigation': Yarmouth police ask for public's help in deadly hit and run

WEST YARMOUTH — Police are trying to find the hit-and-run driver who killed 85-year-old Alexander Gribko Jr. on Nov. 29 as he walked on an access road that runs alongside Winslow Gray Road.

A Yarmouth natural resources officer found Gribko at 7:30 a.m. Nov. 30, in the area of 172 Winslow Gray Road. His body was on a small access road that runs parallel to — but 3 feet lower than — Winslow Gray Road, where it curves left.

In what one of his daughters calls "an active, dynamic, relentless investigation," Yarmouth police are trying to identify the vehicle involved, according to Deputy Chief Kevin Lennon. They are working with automobile parts that were found at the scene, and data from Gribko’s cellphone.

The vehicle involved would have gotten front-end damage from the incident, Lennon said. Yarmouth Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 508-775-0445.

“Our detectives are doing everything they can to identify the operator or owner of the vehicle so we can talk with someone and find out what happened,” Lennon said. The Yarmouth Police Department is asking anyone with information to come forward if they know of anyone who was in a recent accident.

“Someone has to know something,” he added.

Scene of the accident

Gribko, described in his obituary as a man who loved walking and loved the outdoors all his life, took daily walks from his home at 142 Winslow Gray Road, according to his daughter, Betsy Hunt. He would head out at 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. In the fall, he would start his afternoon walk at 3:30 because of the waning light, she said.

On the night of Nov. 29, he stopped to talk with a neighbor on his way home. He left the neighbor’s house at 5 p.m., according to Hunt.

She said she thinks it was only a few minutes later that he was hit by someone who couldn’t navigate the turn and instead followed the access road, running into her father.

At the site, it's clear that a driver coming from the direction of Route 28 would have found a guard rail marking the beginning of that left curve on Winslow Gray Road and the start of the access road.

Several driveways lead off the access road to homes sitting on the edge of Seine Pond. Many of them sit 100 feet or more off the access road. There are no street lights and, on a recent evening, hardly any light issued from area houses there.

Across the street are more than 150 acres of land, including the Ray Syrjala Conservation Area, cranberry bogs and land belonging to the town's Water Department.

Gribko was one of six pedestrians who died this year across the Cape after being struck by motor vehicles, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation Crash Data Portal and local police. By comparison, one pedestrian died in 2020, two in 2018, four in 2017 and four in 2016, state data showed.

'A life well lived'

Gribko’s three daughters found out about his death on the morning of Nov. 30.

"This is an active, dynamic, relentless investigation," Melinda Gribko-Reyes said. "This is not going away."

“We want someone to accept responsibility like we’ve had to accept the fact of losing our dad,” Hunt said.

Gribko was a Cape Codder for more than 60 years, living in Hyannisport, Dennis Port and Yarmouth, according to his obituary . He traveled the world extensively with his second wife, Janet, and his outdoor activities included tennis, which he still played three times a week at age 85.

He is also survived by a brother, seven grandchildren and two great-granddaughters.

Gribko "was truly an enthusiastic and outgoing man who loved talking, swapping stories, and telling jokes. He was truly a man who exemplified a life well lived," his obituary said.

Kathi Scrizzi Driscoll and Gregory Bryant contributed to this report.

