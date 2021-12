The Samsung Galaxy Tab S series of tablets is easily one of the top-grossing tablets in the Android world, and therefore manage to generate plenty of hype prior to release. Its next iteration will be the Galaxy Tab S8 lineup that’s expected to go official in early 2022. We already have had multiple leaks in the past using which unofficial renders have been created. But now, notable leakster Evan Blass has leaked what appear to be official press renders for the first time.

CELL PHONES ・ 11 DAYS AGO