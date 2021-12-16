The Sheehan Show | Top 5 Bets for UFC Fight Night 199 & KSW 65

After a wild night in the final pay-per-view of the year, the UFC closes out 2021 in a big way, both figuratively and literally, with UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Daukaus. On Saturday, Dec. 18, two top-ten ranked heavyweights take center stage in the main event with former title challenger, knockout machine, and third-ranked Derrick Lewis takes on a rising star from the City of Brotherly Love in Chris Daukaus. Lewis had a four-fight winning streak snapped in his last outing, when he lost an interim title fight against Ciryl Gane. This is Lewis’ fourth straight main event appearance and his third fight of 2021. None of those main events have gone the full 25 minutes. For Daukaus, this is his first UFC main event but will also be the third time the former Philadelphia police officer has fought this calendar year.

