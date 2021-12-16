ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Sheehan Show | Top 5 Bets for UFC Fight Night 199 & KSW 65

Cover picture for the articleSean Sheehan is back to give his Top 5 Bets for UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Daukaus and KSW 65: Khalidov vs. Soldic. "UFC Vegas 45" is...

After a wild night in the final pay-per-view of the year, the UFC closes out 2021 in a big way, both figuratively and literally, with UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Daukaus. On Saturday, Dec. 18, two top-ten ranked heavyweights take center stage in the main event with former title challenger, knockout machine, and third-ranked Derrick Lewis takes on a rising star from the City of Brotherly Love in Chris Daukaus. Lewis had a four-fight winning streak snapped in his last outing, when he lost an interim title fight against Ciryl Gane. This is Lewis’ fourth straight main event appearance and his third fight of 2021. None of those main events have gone the full 25 minutes. For Daukaus, this is his first UFC main event but will also be the third time the former Philadelphia police officer has fought this calendar year.
Heavyweight contenders will take the spotlight on Saturday in the main event of UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Daukaus when two-time title challenger Derrick Lewis faces rising prospect Chris Daukaus. The battle of heavy-handed sluggers tops the MMA showcase from Las Vegas, with the main UFC fight card set for 7 p.m. ET. The seventh-ranked Daukaus has 11 knockouts among his 12 professional MMA wins, while the third-ranked Lewis holds the UFC heavyweight record for knockouts with 12.
We have reached the finish line of another remarkable year for the UFC. According to Dana White, 2021 was the most lucrative year in the history of the company. Saturday's UFC Fight Night inside the Apex will be tasked with putting a bow on this very memorable year. And as we all know, a "perfect ending" can be a hard thing to pull off. Movies, television sitcoms, professional sporting seasons -- they don't always nail it. So, did the UFC nail its 2021 finale?
