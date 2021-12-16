ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gila County, AZ

Freeze Warning issued for San Carlos by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-12-16 05:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-16 09:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Orofino, Grangeville Region by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-16 16:19:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-17 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Orofino, Grangeville Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Locally heavier snowfall under convective snow bands. Patchy blowing snow on US95 west of Grangeville. * WHERE...Camas Prairie, Grangeville and vicinity, and Greer Grade. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected.
CLEARWATER COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Escambia Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-17 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-18 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Escambia Coastal; Okaloosa Coastal; Santa Rosa Coastal HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM CST THIS EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...In Alabama, Baldwin Coastal and Mobile Coastal Counties. In Florida, Santa Rosa Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal and Escambia Coastal Counties. * WHEN...From Friday evening through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Aguila Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-18 02:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-18 08:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Aguila Valley FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM MST SATURDAY * WHAT...Temperatures in the lower 30s expected. * WHERE...Aguila Valley. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Kahoolawe in Maui by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-16 23:01:00 HAST Expires: 2021-12-17 02:00:00 HAST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding. Target Area: Kahoolawe in Maui FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM HST FRIDAY FOR THE ISLAND OF MAUI IN MAUI COUNTY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall. * WHERE...The island of Maui in Maui County. * WHEN...Until 200 AM HST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in streams. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1059 PM HST, radar indicated heavy rain over most of Maui, but especially windward Maui. Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Kahului, Kihei, Lahaina, Pukalani, Kula, Makawao, Haliimaile, Keokea, Paia, Haiku-Pauwela, Puunene, Pauwela, Huelo, Wailea, Maalaea, Wailuku, Waikapu, Keanae, Waiehu and Waihee. This advisory may need to be extended beyond 200 AM HST if flooding persists.
MAUI COUNTY, HI
County
Gila County, AZ
City
San Carlos, AZ
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Lower Clark Fork Region by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-16 16:19:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-17 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Lower Clark Fork Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 2 inches in the valleys and 5 to 8 inches on Lookout Pass. Locally heavier snowfall under convective snow bands. * WHERE...Evaro Hill, Highway 200 Thompson Falls to Plains, Highway 200 Trout Creek to Heron, and I-90 Lookout Pass to Haugan. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected.
MINERAL COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Chautauqua, Genesee, Niagara, Northern Erie, Orleans by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-16 18:51:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-17 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Chautauqua; Genesee; Niagara; Northern Erie; Orleans; Southern Erie; Wyoming WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST FRIDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. The strongest wind gusts are expected this evening. * WHERE...Niagara, Orleans, Erie, Genesee, Wyoming, and Chautauqua counties. * WHEN...Until 1 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Admiralty Inlet Area, San Juan County by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-17 19:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-18 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Admiralty Inlet Area; San Juan County HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM PST SATURDAY * WHAT...South winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...San Juan County and Admiralty Inlet Area. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 4 PM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
ISLAND COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Benton, Lafayette, Marshall, Panola, Tate, Tunica, Union by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-16 20:29:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-16 23:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Benton; Lafayette; Marshall; Panola; Tate; Tunica; Union FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of North Mississippi, including the following areas, Benton, Lafayette, Marshall, Panola, Tate, Tunica and Union. * WHEN...Until 1130 PM CST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 829 PM CST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Senatobia, Holly Springs, Wall Doxey State Park, Coldwater, Como, Crenshaw, Snow Lake Shores, Marianna, Laws Hill, Barr, Harmontown, Independence, Bethlehem, Strayhorn, Little Texas, Hickory Flat, Potts Camp, Wyatte, Chulahoma and Tyro. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BENTON COUNTY, MS

