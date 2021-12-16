Freeze Warning issued for San Carlos by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-16 23:01:00 HAST Expires: 2021-12-17 02:00:00 HAST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding. Target Area: Kahoolawe in Maui FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM HST FRIDAY FOR THE ISLAND OF MAUI IN MAUI COUNTY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall. * WHERE...The island of Maui in Maui County. * WHEN...Until 200 AM HST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in streams. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1059 PM HST, radar indicated heavy rain over most of Maui, but especially windward Maui. Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Kahului, Kihei, Lahaina, Pukalani, Kula, Makawao, Haliimaile, Keokea, Paia, Haiku-Pauwela, Puunene, Pauwela, Huelo, Wailea, Maalaea, Wailuku, Waikapu, Keanae, Waiehu and Waihee. This advisory may need to be extended beyond 200 AM HST if flooding persists.

MAUI COUNTY, HI ・ 7 HOURS AGO