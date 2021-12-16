Freeze Warning issued for San Carlos by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-16 20:29:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-16 23:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Benton; Lafayette; Marshall; Panola; Tate; Tunica; Union FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of North Mississippi, including the following areas, Benton, Lafayette, Marshall, Panola, Tate, Tunica and Union. * WHEN...Until 1130 PM CST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 829 PM CST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Senatobia, Holly Springs, Wall Doxey State Park, Coldwater, Como, Crenshaw, Snow Lake Shores, Marianna, Laws Hill, Barr, Harmontown, Independence, Bethlehem, Strayhorn, Little Texas, Hickory Flat, Potts Camp, Wyatte, Chulahoma and Tyro. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Comments / 0