The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) has been informed that an entity using the name “FNB” is misrepresenting itself as a national bank. While the entity may represent that they are affiliated with a legitimate financial institution, they are not. The fictitious entity has been robocalling and robotexting consumers to obtain information to likely perpetrate identity theft. FNB has purported to be a financial institution offering consumer banking services; however, this entity is not a licensed or chartered bank.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 6 DAYS AGO