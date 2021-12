Reddit has added a host of new “live” features, apparently aimed at making it feel less like a forum.The new tools allow people to know what other members of its community are doing right that moment, which it says should make it “feel more lively”.The new updates come in the form of a variety of new tools and changes to the design of the site.They include new voting and comment counts. That means that the number of replies a certain thread has will no longer be a static number, but instead Redditors will be able to see as the responses...

INTERNET ・ 14 DAYS AGO