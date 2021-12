Communications Minister Petra de Satter (Green) wants to be able to put an end to phishing messages before they appear on our smartphones. The new Communications Act, which will be voted on in the House of Representatives today, provides an adapted procedure for this purpose. Telecom operators will soon be able to scan suspicious text messages for possible fraud. For example, cybercriminals who intend to extract banking details via fake websites or emails have less chance of doing so. “In the past, telecom operators had to write word for word to slow down phishing in order to track down suspicious messages,” de Sutter said. “From next year they can do it automatically. Suspicious text messages sent by cybercriminals en masse will then end up on the radar faster and will no longer appear on our mobile phones.”

