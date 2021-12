90 Day Fiancé star Stephanie Matto might have made her way into the spotlight because of her fraught relationship with ex-girlfriend Erika, but the Before the 90 Days star is now making a fortune selling her farts to strangers. The TLC star claims to have made more than $50,000 in a week selling her jarred flatulence online, chronicling the process in a video that's gained millions of views on TikTok.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO