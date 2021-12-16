Stringr Launches Iconiq to Bring its Award-winning Video Sourcing and Production Platform to Brands, Corporations, and Entertainment Companies

Fuel Cycle’s second consecutive award as a Best Company for Diversity emphasizes the importance and strength of an inclusive and diverse workplace. Fuel Cycle Inc., the leading market research cloud for Fortune 500 companies, today announced it has been recognized by the Comparably Awards as one of the 2021 Best Companies for Diversity for the second year in a row. This marks the ninth time since the start of 2020 that Fuel Cycle has been recognized by Comparably, including yesterday’s announcement of Fuel Cycle as a Best Company for Women.

