Business

Stringr Launches Iconiq to Bring its Award-winning Video Sourcing and Production Platform to Brands, Corporations, and Entertainment Companies

By Business Wire
martechseries.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe global news media’s go-to platform for original video sourcing is now available for creatives across multiple industries. Stringr, the award-winning video SaaS platform, announced the launch of its new creator-focused video sourcing and production platform, Iconiq. Marketers, brands, creatives, and entertainment companies can now source and produce original video content...

martechseries.com

Comments / 0

guitargirlmag.com

Gibson Brands Announces Anne Rohosy as Chief Human Resource and Transformation Officer; Top Executive from Levi Strauss & Co. and Nike, Inc. Joins Gibson Leadership

NASHVILLE, TN (December 16, 2021) Gibson, the iconic American instrument brand, is proud to announce the addition of Anne Rohosy to the newly created role of Chief Human Resources and Transformation Officer, Gibson Brands. As a member of Gibson’s worldwide leadership team, Anne is an expert team builder and will be responsible for expanding Gibson’s organizational development and business transformation worldwide with her expertise in global corporate strategy, change management, and operational execution.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Rakuten Delivers Success With First-Ever Opportunity to Target Shoppers With Personalized Cash Back Offers

“Personalized Rewards” Uses Real-Time Business Intelligence to Help Marketers Advance Their Affiliate, Cash Back Strategies. Rakuten has reached a milestone in the quest to make affiliate and Cash Back marketing more flexible, strategic and efficient channels for driving revenue from new and existing customers. Rakuten’s Personalized Rewards capability allows brands – for the first time ever – to segment Cash Back offers on a 1:1 basis with automated audience targeting and it’s driving results. Initial campaigns show an average 128 percent lift in new shoppers and a 125 percent lift in sales.
TECHNOLOGY
Cheddar News

Bill Payment App 'Papaya' Raises $50 Million Series B

Mobile bill payment application Papaya recently raised $50 million in a series B round led by Bessemer Venture Partners. Papaya lets users take a photo of any bill, and the app's AI-powered 'bill understanding technology' pays the bill in seconds. The company says its goal is to help people spend more time on things that matter, by making bill-paying as painless and quick as possible. Papaya CEO and co-founder Patrick Kann joined Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
CELL PHONES
martechseries.com

Post-it Brand wins 2021 Google Material Design Award for Post-it App

® App from Post-it® Brand the prestigious Material Design Award. The Post-it App took home the award in the Motion category, which spotlights digital products that come to life through elegant animations, making the complex feel simple through dynamic and personal experiences. The annual Google Material Design Awards celebrates the best in design from the Material Design community.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Content#Warner Media#Entertainment Companies#News Media#Marketing Technology News#Dolby
martechseries.com

Fuel Cycle Named Best Company for Diversity by Comparably

Fuel Cycle’s second consecutive award as a Best Company for Diversity emphasizes the importance and strength of an inclusive and diverse workplace. Fuel Cycle Inc., the leading market research cloud for Fortune 500 companies, today announced it has been recognized by the Comparably Awards as one of the 2021 Best Companies for Diversity for the second year in a row. This marks the ninth time since the start of 2020 that Fuel Cycle has been recognized by Comparably, including yesterday’s announcement of Fuel Cycle as a Best Company for Women.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Spotify Announces Acquisition of Podcast Technology Platform, Whooshkaa

Broadcast-to-podcast technology will be integrated into Megaphone, unlocking Spotify Audience Network for radio publishers, growing reach for advertisers. Australia-based company’s broadcast-to-podcast technology will be integrated into Spotify’s podcast platform Megaphone, unlocking the Spotify Audience Network for radio publishers while growing marketplace’s reach for advertisers. Spotify Technology S.A.,...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Continual Launches With $4 Million in Seed to Bring AI to the Modern Data Stack

Continual, a company building a next-generation AI platform for the modern data stack, today announces its public beta launch with $4 million in seed funding. The round was led by Amplify Partners, a firm that invests in companies with a vision of transforming infrastructure and machine intelligence tools. Illuminate Ventures, Essence, Wayfinder, and Data Community Fund also participated in the round.
BUSINESS
NEWSBTC

Shihtzu Launches, Aims To Reshape The Entertainment Industry Through Its Metaverse Gaming Platform

Shihtzu team is pleased to launch its launch with sights on revolutionizing the Entertainment Industry through its Metaverse Gaming Platform. Shihtzu team wants users to imagine a world where digital items are more expensive than the real-world valuables. And making users engage more towards virtual tool in a video game instead of real-life dealership products.
VIDEO GAMES
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
martechseries.com

Amperity Awarded Two Comparably Awards for Culture, Leadership

Leading customer data platform’s accolades include Best Company Culture and Best CEO. Amperity, the leading customer data platform (CDP) for consumer brands, announced it has won two Comparably Awards for Q4 2021: one for “Best Company Culture” and another for Amperity’s CEO and co-founder, Kabir Shahani, who was recognized as one of the “Best CEOs.”
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

STAGWELL ANNOUNCES CES 2022 PRESENCES INCLUDING LAUNCH OF STAGWELL MARKETING CLOUD

Stagwell Inc., the challenger network built to transform marketing, announced its programming and events at CES 2022, including the formal launch of the Stagwell Marketing Cloud. Stagwell’s presence includes a range of activations aimed at decoding what the technologies debuting at CES mean for marketers, brands and consumers, including:
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

SourceDay Hires Supply Chain Veteran Sarah Scudder as Chief Marketing Officer

SourceDay, the supply chain performance software that bridges the gap between the ERP and supplier networks, today announced Sarah Scudder has joined the company as chief marketing officer (CMO). Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Matt Whiteway, Chief Commercial Officer at Infinity. “I have been working with and in procurement...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Boostr Launches Commissions Product for Publishers

The omnichannel CRM and Order Management platform’s new product creates revolutionary transparency in the sales process for Ad Sales Teams. Boostr, the leading omnichannel CRM and Order Management platform designed for media and advertising companies, today announced the launch of its new Commissions Product for its CRM and OMS platforms. A first for the media industry, now companies using Boostr’s CRM or OMS can automatically calculate incentive payments per seller based on their performance.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

GumGum Acquires Attention Measurement And Optimization Platform Playground xyz

Making GumGum One of The First Ad Tech Companies to Offer Creative, Context, and Attention Measurement in One Platform. GumGum, a global media and technology leader, specializing in contextual intelligence, announced the acquisition of Playground xyz, a global attention based advertising platform. The transaction was done using a mix of cash and stock and will be immediately accretive. With the addition of Playground xyz, GumGum will now provide advertisers the ability to measure the attention of their contextually-driven campaigns without the use of personal data.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Deepcrawl Completes SOC 2 Type 1 Certification, Meeting Rigorous Data Security and Privacy Standards for Its Cloud-Based Technical SEO Platform

Pioneering search engine optimization platform Deepcrawl has been awarded SOC 2 Type 1 certification after completing a third-party audit of its data security and privacy protection processes. As a leading enterprise-level SaaS provider of technical SEO and website health tools, meeting the high standards set out in the SOC 2...
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Neutronian’s Beta NQI Transparency Ratings Highlight Key Category Leaders Across the MarTech Data Ecosystem

Undertone’s SORT, Bombora, StatSocial, Ibotta and Affinity Answers are among the top-25 ranked overall and category leaders in Neutronian’s public beta ranking. Following the initial release of it’s NQI Transparency Ratings, Neutronian has identified category leaders as a first step in “fit for purpose” guidance for marketers. Most notably is the fact that transparency is not limited to a certain type of data provider with the top ranking companies out of the 150 rated representing a wide variety of data collections and solution types. From online and offline data sources, crawler to survey and panel based data collection, social to B2B insights, and audience to contextual, cookieless data options, public transparency applies across the board.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Voltax, a Multimedia Publishing Platform Owned by Minute Media, Achieves SOC 2 Type II Attestation

Voltax, a video and multimedia publishing platform developed by Minute Media, today announced it has received a Service Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type II report that Voltax conforms to the trust service principles of security, availability and confidentiality established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). Marketing Technology...
INTERNET
martechseries.com

WorkWave Expands its Board of Directors with Three New Appointments

New board members bring key investment and diverse leadership expertise to WorkWave to continue exponential growth into 2022 and beyond. WorkWave, a provider of SaaS software solutions that support every stage of a service business’s life cycle, expands its Board of Directors with the appointment of three recognized industry leaders: Sheryl Hoskins, Sejal Pietrzak and Eric Palmer.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Trip.com Group’s Travel Content Marketing Gears up for 2022

Trip.com Group, a leading global travel service provider, hosted its 2021 Global Partner Summit in Macao where the travel Group shared the performance results and future plans of its content marketing pivot launched earlier this year. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Allison Dancy, Chief Marketing Officer at Kibo. In...
TRAVEL

