45% Increase in Aktana Next-Best-Engagement Suggestions Used in 2021 Demonstrates Surge in Artificial Intelligence (AI) Adoption Across the Life Sciences Industry

By Business Wire
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSeries of industry milestones indicate shift in AI implementation strategy as growing number of pharma companies accelerate AI programs broadly across regions and brands. Aktana, the leader in intelligent customer engagement for the global life sciences industry, reports new indicators of a shift in artificial intelligence (AI) implementation strategy in commercial...

aithority.com

Cognitive Explainable-AI (Artificial Intelligence) 3D Image Recognition startup Won A 2nd Contract From US Air Force, Following Breakthrough Demo, Using Only Few Training Samples On Low Power CPU

ZAC Cognition-based Explainable-AI algorithms have many substantial advantages over other AI/ML algorithms, e.g., ResNet. Z Advanced Computing, Inc. (ZAC), the pioneer Cognitive Explainable-AI (Artificial Intelligence) (Cognitive XAI) software startup, has won a 2nd contract for the 3D image recognition from any angle, from the US Air Force (USAF). ZAC had a breakthrough demo for the USAF for complex 3D image/object recognition, in which ZAC has made major AI and Machine Learning (ML) breakthroughs: ZAC has achieved complex 3D Image Recognition using only a few training samples, and using only an average laptop with low power CPU, for both training and recognition. This is in sharp contrast to the other algorithms in industry that require thousands to billions of training samples, trained on large GPU servers. “This cannot be done with the other algorithms, such as Deep Convolutional Neural Networks (CNN) or ResNets, even with an extremely large number of training samples on a large number of GPU servers,” emphasized Dr. Bijan Tadayon, CEO of ZAC.
SOFTWARE
Itproportal

De-hyping technology: A tool to achieve business outcomes

According to a recent forecast by Statista, the global big data market is on track to increase to 103 billion dollars by 2027, more than double its expected market size in 2018. Companies are becoming wise to the central role which data analytics will have to their success in the age of digitization, but the question remains weighted towards the ‘what’ of tech, rather than the ‘how’ and ‘why’. It’s not enough to have the latest software or the smartest app, progressive businesses must really grasp and understand their data - and therefore their customers - if they are to seize the golden opportunity that digitization presents to their future success.
TECHNOLOGY
mining-technology.com

Mining industry companies are increasingly innovating in artificial intelligence

Research and innovation in artificial intelligence in the mining industry operations and technologies sector is on the rise. The most recent figures show that the number of AI patent applications in the industry stood at 37 in the three months ending September – up from 34 over the same period last year.
INDUSTRY
bnl.gov

Department of Energy Announces $5.7 Million for Research on Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI/ML) for Nuclear Physics Accelerators and Detectors

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Today, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced $5.7 million for six projects that will implement artificial intelligence methods to accelerate scientific discovery in nuclear physics research. The projects aim to optimize the overall performance of complex accelerator and detector systems for nuclear physics using advanced computational methods.
BROOKHAVEN, NY
ncadvertiser.com

Connecticut Money: Artificial intelligence and the AI revolution

You don’t need to be a financial adviser to hear the daily drumbeat of financial analysts talking about artificial intelligence and its long-term impact on finance, health and transportation, among other industries. Technology has come a long way from the days of playing video Pong, Asteroids and Pac-Man at the local cinemas before the movie started.
CONNECTICUT STATE
atlantanews.net

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Security Market Innovations, Trends, Technology and Applications Market Report To 2021-2027

Intelligencemarketreport.com Publish a New Market Research Report on "Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Security Market – Global Research Report 2021-2027". The Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Security market research includes comprehensive information on developing trends, market drivers, development opportunities, and market fetters that may affect the industry's market atmosphere. It includes a product, application, and competition examination, as well as a detailed examination of the market sections. With planned examination, micro and macro market trends and situations, pricing examination, and a rounded assessment of market situations in the forecast term, the research report keeps a close eye on major rivals. It's thorough research that focuses on important and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments, and geographic examination. The report also includes the forecast for the year 2021-2027. Market trends, market analysis and in-depth data is provided in the report.
SOFTWARE
siliconangle.com

IBM plans further software integration with AWS to deepen business transformation

Cloud migration has been around for years, but enterprises still have a lot of work to do and significant value to reap. To accelerate cloud transformation, IBM and Amazon Web Services Inc. have tightened their ties and strengthened critical features, including security, automation and artificial intelligence. “One of the things...
TECHNOLOGY
itechpost.com

Sergey Kartashov (Sergejs Kartasovs): Billions for AI and Decision Intelligence, or What awaits the IT world in 2022

Gartner analysts estimate next year's global spending on the IT sector to be $4.5 trillion. What areas will these funds be spent on? Why should one invest in Cloud technology, Decision Intelligence, or AI Decision Making, and Enterprise Software? Forecasts are not always accurate. According to the trends of the past two years and forecasts of leading analysts, it is possible to single out the main trends of the coming 2022. Sergey Kartashov (Sergejs Kartasovs), an IT investor and the Senior Partner at technology company Roosh, speaks about them.
SOFTWARE
Austin American-Statesman

Austin startup AI Fleet bets that artificial intelligence can reshape trucking industry

Austin-based trucking startup AI Fleet is betting that using artificial intelligence technology and focusing on drivers could help transform the trucking industry. CEO Marc El Khoury, who formerly worked in the trucking industry as a consultant, co-founded AI Fleet in the summer of 2020. The company uses artificial intelligence technology to streamline operations and improve pain points.
AUSTIN, TX
aithority.com

Taiwan Aims to be Global Leader in Artificial Intelligence with New AI HUB Initiative

The benefits of artificial intelligence (AI) technology have been validated in many domains, where AI has helped reduce costs, improve efficiency and productivity, and solve real-life problems. However, international communities are challenged by adverse factors such as US-China competition, changes in the supply chain, and the impact of COVID-19 and Taiwan’s enterprises and their development are no exception. In such circumstances, the role of the government is even more important. In response, the Taiwanese government has adopted various measures to support industrial AI research and development (R&D) and encourage companies to introduce AI technology by executing subsidy and public-private partnership (PPP) programs.
WORLD
The Press

Klear.ai's modern SaaS platform is built from the ground up with native artificial intelligence and role-based, smart automation. Klear.ai's easy-to-use, robust claims management fully leverages Business Intelligence, AI-based predictive analytics all supported with smart automation and auditing.

Klear.ai Featured in WorkersCompensation.com's Article Highlighting the Substantive Changes "Native AI" Solutions Are Having on Claims Management. CYPRESS, Calif., Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Klear.ai, makers of KlearClaims, an integrated risk management platform (IRM) with Native AI, was featured in an article highlighting advancements in Artificial intelligence in claims management on WorkersCompensation.com - a nationally recognized leader in Workers' Compensation news and information.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Cogniac Visual Intelligence from Cogniac Corporation Available as Part of SAP’s Industry Cloud Portfolio for the Travel and Transportation Industry

Solution delivers effective AI vision at enterprise scale to optimize efficacy and safety of logistics and transportation operations for customers. Cogniac Corporation, a San Jose, California-based provider of enterprise-class artificial intelligence (AI) image and video analysis, today announced that its Cogniac Visual Intelligence offering is now part of SAP’s industry cloud portfolio for the travel and transportation industry. The solution integrates with SAP S/4HANA® and SAP® Intelligent Asset Management solutions including SAP Predictive Asset Insights and is available on SAP Store.
TRAVEL
martechseries.com

VidMob Research Reveals That Creative Choices Like A Model’s Eye Gaze Have Measurable Impact on Ad Performance

New Research Shows the Effectiveness of Creative Elements vary Depending on Context, Industry and Platform. VidMob, the leading platform for Intelligent Creative, released new research that shows how the direction of a model’s eye gaze in the first few seconds of a video ad can significantly impact performance metrics, but can differ greatly based on context. The study is the first of its kind as VidMob applied proprietary AI technology to detect the specific direction of eye gaze and its relationship to ad engagement. The findings are based on an analysis of 1.1 million digital ads that ran on Facebook, Snapchat and Google between January 2018 – December 2020, and show that variation in eye gaze can influence click through rates, view rates and Return on Ad Spend (ROAS).
SOFTWARE
Phys.org

Storytelling is a secret weapon for increasing service sales and overcoming employee resistance to change

With the increasing digitalization in manufacturing industries, companies start to integrate big data analytics into business processes and sell smart services. However, people tend to resist change, remain skeptical about unknown products and technologies and avoid new ways of doing work. According to Valeria Boldosova's doctoral dissertation at the University of Vaasa, Finland, using deliberate storytelling in the workplace might help to deal with these problems.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
martechseries.com

RainFocus Hires VP of Events to Drive Strategy and Execution for Global In-Person, Virtual, and Hybrid Events

Rodney Hart joins RainFocus to elevate the event experience for the company and its customers. RainFocus, provider of the next-generation enterprise event marketing platform, today announced its latest leadership hire, Rodney Hart, VP of events. Hart, who spent the last nine years at Dell Technologies (formerly EMC Corporation), brings deep event technology knowledge and experience to RainFocus. In his new role, he is responsible for managing the strategy for RainFocus-owned and third-party events, delivering best practices using the RainFocus platform, and reinforcing RainFocus’ commitment to providing customers with industry-leading experiences.
BUSINESS
C4ISR & Networks

Orbital Insight to build AI for intelligence community based on artificial data

WASHINGTON – The National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency has selected a team of commercial and academic partners to build an artificial intelligence system with synthetic data, which will further help the agency determine how it builds machine learning algorithms moving forward. Orbital Insight was issued a Phase II Small Business Innovation...
TECHNOLOGY

