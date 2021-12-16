45% Increase in Aktana Next-Best-Engagement Suggestions Used in 2021 Demonstrates Surge in Artificial Intelligence (AI) Adoption Across the Life Sciences Industry
Series of industry milestones indicate shift in AI implementation strategy as growing number of pharma companies accelerate AI programs broadly across regions and brands. Aktana, the leader in intelligent customer engagement for the global life sciences industry, reports new indicators of a shift in artificial intelligence (AI) implementation strategy in commercial...martechseries.com
Comments / 0