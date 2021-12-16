45% Increase in Aktana Next-Best-Engagement Suggestions Used in 2021 Demonstrates Surge in Artificial Intelligence (AI) Adoption Across the Life Sciences Industry

ZAC Cognition-based Explainable-AI algorithms have many substantial advantages over other AI/ML algorithms, e.g., ResNet. Z Advanced Computing, Inc. (ZAC), the pioneer Cognitive Explainable-AI (Artificial Intelligence) (Cognitive XAI) software startup, has won a 2nd contract for the 3D image recognition from any angle, from the US Air Force (USAF). ZAC had a breakthrough demo for the USAF for complex 3D image/object recognition, in which ZAC has made major AI and Machine Learning (ML) breakthroughs: ZAC has achieved complex 3D Image Recognition using only a few training samples, and using only an average laptop with low power CPU, for both training and recognition. This is in sharp contrast to the other algorithms in industry that require thousands to billions of training samples, trained on large GPU servers. “This cannot be done with the other algorithms, such as Deep Convolutional Neural Networks (CNN) or ResNets, even with an extremely large number of training samples on a large number of GPU servers,” emphasized Dr. Bijan Tadayon, CEO of ZAC.

