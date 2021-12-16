ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Redistricting is drying up competitive congressional races

By MICHAEL MACAGNONE
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 1 day ago

Short-term advancements in data science combined with long-term shifts in how Americans vote are making swing districts increasingly rare. State legislatures and political commissions control the redistricting process for the majority of the country. So far, 20 states have finished redrawing their congressional maps, which have produced only a handful of...

www.star-telegram.com

Comments / 0

Daily Herald

GOP candidate from Winfield to switch congressional races

A first-time Republican congressional candidate from Winfield has announced he's switching districts. Justin Burau said he'll now run for the 3rd District seat. He had been a candidate in the 6th District. Winfield became part of the 3rd in a congressional map recently approved by state lawmakers and Gov. J.B....
WINFIELD, IL
Axios

Congressional mapmakers receive "F" grade in five states

Partisan legislators across the country have been busy manipulating district lines to bolster their party's chances of controlling the House next year, according to analysis of maps by the Princeton Gerrymandering Project and RepresentUs. By the numbers: Nineteen states have now finished the redistricting process, and Georgia, New Mexico and...
CONGRESS & COURTS
eenews.net

3 House races to watch after redistricting

More than half of the states have completed their congressional redistricting processes, and the new House map for next year’s midterm elections is coming into focus. Redistricting happens every 10 years to account for population changes and shifts following the U.S. Census. So far Republicans have the edge, but the process is also setting up intra-party fights on both sides.
CONGRESS & COURTS
kunm.org

THURS: Three GOP senators punt again on redistricting, prolonging pandemic legislative session that can cost $50K or more per day + More

Three GOP senators punt again on redistricting, prolonging pandemic legislative session that can cost $50k or more per day - By Patrick Lohmann, Source New Mexico. Three Republican senators voted to extend a procedural stunt Thursday afternoon, one that will prevent the Legislature from voting on a new state Senate political district map.
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
