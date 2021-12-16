ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Flood from illegal coal mining traps 21 people in China

 1 day ago

BEIJING (AP) — Rescuers ae trying to reach 21 people trapped by a flood because of illegal mining for coal in northern...

Reuters

China's thermal coal futures jump 6% on illegal mining crackdown

BEIJING, Dec 13 (Reuters) - China's thermal coal futures contract surged 6% on Monday, fuelled by concerns over supply tightness following a series of government crackdowns on illegal mining in the country's top coal producing region. The most-active Zhengzhou thermal coal futures contract for January delivery last traded at 727.2...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

China's November coal imports at highest in 2021

BEIJING, Dec 7 (Reuters) - China's coal imports hit their highest level of 2021 in November, as the world's biggest consumer of the dirty fuel scrambled to feed its power system as the winter heating season kicked in. The country brought in 35.05 million tonnes of coal last month, up...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Two dead, 20 trapped workers rescued from Chinese mine

Twenty workers were saved and two bodies recovered on Friday from a flooded coal mine after a dramatic rescue operation lasting over two days, officials said.   And in January, 11 out of a group of 22 workers were dramatically rescued from a collapsed mine in eastern China after they spent two weeks trapped hundreds of metres underground.
ACCIDENTS
UPI News

Crews rescue nearly two dozen men trapped in east China coal mine

Dec. 17 (UPI) -- Officials said on Friday that most of the coal miners trapped inside a mine shaft in eastern China have been rescued after more than a day underground. Twenty-one coal miners became trapped on Wednesday night in the coal mine, located southwest of Beijing in China's eastern Shanxi province.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

20 of 21 Chinese miners rescued from flooded shaft

Crews in northern China have safely rescued 20 of 21 coal miners trapped inside a flooded shaft, with one still missing, officials said. The accident happened about 11 p.m. Wednesday in Xiaoyi city in Shanxi province, a major coal-producing region southwest of Beijing State broadcaster CCTV showed rescue crews bringing the miners out one-by-one after loading them into waiting ambulances. Xiaoyi's Communist Party chief Zhao Jianxi and Mayor Yang Guang were sacked following the incident, state media reported. Police earlier detained six people and were seeking others in connection with the incident.Rescuers pumped water out of the mine to facilitate the rescue.China has cracked down on illegal mining in recent years, sharply reducing what was a high fatality rate, but a shortage of coal this year has driven up prices, prompting a surge in mining. Read More China vows to respond after US Xinjiang sanctions passedAsian shares mostly lower after tech-led retreat on Wall StHong Kong public gears up to vote amid new election laws
ACCIDENTS
wcn247.com

China vows to respond after US Xinjiang sanctions passed

BEIJING (AP) — China says it will take all necessary measures to safeguard its institutions and enterprises after the U.S. Senate passed a new law barring imports from the Xinjiang region unless businesses can prove they were produced without forced labor. A Foreign Ministry spokesperson says the measure approved Thursday indicates that the U.S. has no scruples about smearing China by every means. The law is the latest in a series intensifying U.S. penalties over China’s abuse of predominantly Muslim Uyghurs and other minority ethnic groups in the country's west. President Joe Biden also announced new sanctions Thursday targeting several Chinese biotech and surveillance companies, a leading drone manufacturer and government entities for their actions in Xinjiang.
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

China lifts embargo on Brazilian beef

China lifted an embargo on Brazilian beef Wednesday, three months after banning meat from the South American export powerhouse over two cases of mad cow disease, authorities in both countries said. Brazil is the world's biggest producer and exporter of beef, but it lost its top client when China imposed the embargo in September following the detection of two cases of "atypical" bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE), or mad cow disease.
AGRICULTURE
